Indian markets end higher on easing Fed rate hike concerns; smallcaps hits lifetime high

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Domestic equity benchmarks ended higher on Friday as easing concerns over an imminent US Federal Reserve rate hike supported market sentiment, while profit-taking at higher levels and persistent geopolitical tensions capped gains.

Sensex ended 362.57 points or 0.48 per cent higher at 76,515.43, while Nifty settled 24.25 points or 0.10 per cent up at 23,897.70.

During the session, the 30-scrip basket jumped as much as 0.95 per cent or 730 points to hit an intraday high of 76,883.14 and a low of 76,515.43, up 0.47 per cent or 362 points

Meanwhile, Nifty recorded an intraday high of 24,005.75, an increase of 0.55 per cent or 132 points from the previous close and touched an intraday low of 23,895.85, up 0.09 per cent or 22 points.

Sector-wise, Nifty Metal was the top sectoral gainer, rising more than 1 per cent, followed by financial services ex-bank shares.

Nifty IT index fell 0.47 per cent, while Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare declined 0.68 per cent and 0.87 per cent, respectively.

In addition, the India VIX -- a measure of market volatility -- fell 6.24 per cent to 10.63.

"Indian equities witnessed a relief rally as concerns over an imminent US Fed rate hike eased. However, gains remained capped due to profit booking at higher levels and persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East," analysts said.

They said expectations of a marginal decline in core inflation in August could strengthen expectations of a pause in Fed rate hikes and help contain volatility in bond yields.

Domestically, stock- and sector-specific buying remained evident across the broader market, with small-cap indices touching fresh intraday lifetime highs, according to them.

"Strong earnings momentum, resilient economic growth, and robust domestic demand continue to underpin investor confidence in the broader market," according to the experts.

Additionally, the Indian rupee traded higher at 94.48, up 0.09 per cent, supported by fresh FCNR deposit inflows, which are improving dollar liquidity.

--IANS

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