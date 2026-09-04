BJP chief Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Delhi's ISKCON temple on Janmashtami, prays for peace and prosperity

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Friday offered prayers at the ISKCON temple in East of Kailash (Delhi) and participated in rituals, on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

The BJP president was joined by several party leaders and Lord Krishna devotees in paying obeisance to the Lord Shri Krishna on Janmashtami. Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh and Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj accompanied Nabin to the temple, where they prayed for peace and prosperity of all.

After worshipping at the Delhi temple, Nabin said, speaking to mediapersons, said that Lord Shri Krishna is a revered deity who has always been the bearer of the nation’s Sanatan traditions and culture.

“Lord Shri Krishna devoted his entire life to destroying unrighteousness and establishing dharma. We adopt and assimilate his life in that very form. May Lord Shri Krishna’s blessings continue to be bestowed upon all Indians and the entire Hindu society,” he said.

“We pray to God that there be happiness and peace in the lives of all countrymen, all Hindus and people of the Sanatan tradition, and that with Lord Shri Krishna’s blessings, India continues to remain glorious as it was in earlier times,” he further said.

The BJP President also took to X, urging the citizens to walk the path of righteousness and duty as shown by Lord Krishna.

"In the sacred and devotional atmosphere of the temple, remembering the life of Lord Shri Krishna and His messages inspires us to walk the path of righteousness and duty. On this holy occasion, I pray to Lord Shri Krishna that His infinite grace may always remain upon all the citizens of the country," he wrote in the post, while sharing pictures of his temple visit.

Notably, Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is being celebrated across the country today. The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is traditionally believed to have been born at midnight in Mathura.

Devotees observe the festival through fasting, prayers, bhajans, temple visits and midnight celebrations. Temples and homes are decorated with flowers, lights and idols of Lord Krishna, while devotees prepare festive offerings as part of the celebrations.

The festival holds special significance in Mathura and Vrindavan, where elaborate celebrations are organised every year. However, Janmashtami is celebrated with equal fervour in different parts of the country.

Dahi Handi celebrations are also traditionally associated with the festival, particularly in Maharashtra and other parts of western India. This year, Dahi Handi will be celebrated on September 5.

--IANS

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