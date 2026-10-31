Pa Ranjith's 'Vettuvam' to hit screens for Pongal next year

Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) Director Pa Ranjith's upcoming action drama, 'Vettuvam', featuring actor Arya in the lead, will hit screens for Pongal next year, its makers have now announced.

Director Pa Ranjith took to his social media timelines to make the announcement. He wrote, "The forces of #Vettuvam are set to unleash their madness and mastery. Jan 2027 | #VettuvamFromPongal."

The director had, earlier this month, disclosed that the film would be about the struggle for power between different groups. He had also disclosed that all the actors, who featured in the film, had undergone proper martial arts training to play their characters.

Arya plays a character called Dharmarajan in the film while Shabeer Kallarakkal plays a character called Sembiyan. Kalai Arasan plays Veera Varman and Dinesh plays Nandhan. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala plays a character called Radhi in the film.

The film has triggered interest because of it being actress Sobhita Dhulipala's first Tamil film after her wedding. 'Vettuvam', which will talk about the sharing of power, has music by G V Prakash.

The film was in the spotlight in July last year after a stuntman died while performing a car stunt for the film. The news left the unit shocked and devastated. Pa Ranjit's production house Neelam Productions, which is producing the film, had then said that the death of the dearly loved stunt man had sent them all into shock and heart break.

Pa Ranjith, after the demise of the stuntman, had posted a statement in which his production house, Neelam Productions, said, "On the morning of 13th July, we lost unexpectedly a talented stunt artist and a long time colleague Mr. Mohan Raj on the sets of our film 'Vettuvam' in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. Our heart is broken for his wife, children, family and all who knew and loved Mohan Raj Anna as a colleague and a friend."

Stating that a day that had started out with detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution, prayers and all their good will had ended in the unexpected death of the stuntmen, the production house said that the news had sent them all into shock and heart break.

"Mohan Raj Anna was valued and respected by his colleagues in the stunt team and all of us in the crew. He was a veteran in performing stunts whose planning, clarity and execution we all relied on. We relied on the expertise of our Stunt Director Dilip Subbarayan and followed every protocol, every detail that was needed to make this safe. That in spite of all of our preparations and precautions, we ended up losing a man who had unparalleled experience and achievements, who made his family, colleagues and directors proud with the quality of his work has affected us deeply. He will have our respect, love and adoration always," the production house had said.

Stating that Mohan Raj's death was devastating, the production house said that it deeply mourned the loss of Mohan Raj Anna as a husband, a father, an incredible stunt artist and a graceful human being.

"He wanted to be remembered for his work as a fabulous stunt artist and that’s how he will always stay in our memory," it had said.

--IANS

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