April 19, 2026 1:38 AM हिंदी

Owaisi writes to Indian Consulate in Dubai seeking repatriation of Hyderabad man's body

Owaisi writes to Indian Consulate in Dubai seeking repatriation of Hyderabad man's body

New Delhi/Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) AIMIM president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has written to the Consul General of India in Dubai, seeking urgent assistance for the repatriation of the mortal remains of a Hyderabad resident who died under unclear circumstances in the UAE.

In a letter dated April 17, Owaisi urged the Indian mission to intervene in the case of Mohammed Arief Ahmed, an Indian national from his constituency, who had travelled to Dubai for employment and passed away there.

According to the letter, Ahmed had gone to Dubai to work as a sales executive at Sharjah Airport. It is learnt that he died under unknown circumstances, leaving his family in Hyderabad anxious and awaiting clarity.

Owaisi, in his communication, requested the Consulate to take up the matter on priority and extend all necessary assistance to facilitate the return of the deceased’s body to India.

He said the family is keen to perform the last rites in Hyderabad and requires official support to complete the formalities involved in repatriation.

“I request your good office to kindly take up the matter and provide the necessary assistance for the repatriation of the deceased’s mortal remains to India,” the MP wrote, pointing to the family’s distress.

The letter notes that Ahmed’s parents are in deep grief and are waiting for the return of their son’s body.

Owaisi stressed the need for timely intervention so that the final rites can be conducted without further delay.

He also shared contact details of the deceased’s brother, who is coordinating efforts from Dubai to assist authorities with the process.

Repatriation in such cases involves coordination between local authorities, the Indian mission and the family, often requiring multiple clearances and documentation.

Owaisi’s appeal comes as the family continues to navigate these formalities, hoping for swift action from the Consulate to bring Ahmed’s remains back home at the earliest.

--IANS

pgh/dan

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