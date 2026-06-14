June 14, 2026 3:26 AM हिंदी

Women's T20 WC: Campbelle’s 90 powers West Indies to thrilling win over New Zealand

Shemaine Campbelle (File photo)

Southampton, June 14 (IANS) Shemaine Campbelle produced one of the finest innings of her T20I career, smashing an unbeaten 90 to guide West Indies Women to a memorable seven-wicket victory over New Zealand Women in their opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

West Indies chased down a challenging target with just one ball to spare, registering the second-highest successful run chase in Women’s T20 World Cup history.

Campbelle was the star of the show, hammering seven fours and three sixes in a sensational knock that marked her highest score in Women’s T20 Internationals. Her composed yet aggressive innings ensured West Indies crossed the finish line in dramatic fashion and avenged their defeat to New Zealand in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final.

Earlier, New Zealand posted a competitive 162/6 after being asked to bat. Maddy Green provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 35 off just 22 deliveries, helping the White Ferns finish strongly.

West Indies pacer Aaliyah Alleyne played a crucial role with the ball, producing career-best T20I figures of 4/27. She struck key blows throughout the innings, including the dismissal of the well-set Brooke Halliday for 40, preventing New Zealand from accelerating further.

The victory gives West Indies a dream start to their World Cup campaign and sends a strong message to the rest of the tournament contenders.

Brief Score:

New Zealand Women 162/6 (20 overs) – Brooke Halliday 40, Maddy Green 35*; Aaliyah Alleyne 4/27.

West Indies Women 163/3 (19.5 overs) – Shemaine Campbelle 90*; West Indies won by 7 wickets with 1 ball remaining

--IANS

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