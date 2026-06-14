Going back to the drawing board to fine-tune my skills for India recall: Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) After helping MSC Maratha Royals successfully defend the T20 Mumbai League title with his match-winning 2-22, India pacer Tushar Deshpande outlined his roadmap for a return to the national setup and stated that he will head back to the drawing board to fine-tune his skills ahead of the upcoming domestic cricket season.

For his exceptional bowling show throughout the T20 Mumbai League, claiming 12 wickets at an economy of 6.6, Deshpande was adjudged the Purple Cap winner.

Deshpande, who has represented India in T20I and remains a key figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL), expressed confidence in his all-round abilities, highlighting his intent to contribute with both bat and ball.

"My job is to bowl fast and take wickets, as well as chip in with the bat and run well. While I can't pinpoint every single area of improvement right now, I am definitely going back to the drawing board," Deshpande told reporters.

He further mentioned his plans to utilise the brief transition period before the season begins to deeply analyse his recent performances and make tactical adjustments.

"In a few days, I'll closely analyse my game. With the new season just around the corner, I’ll start fine-tuning my bowling and batting wherever necessary, making the adjustments needed to earn my place back in the Indian team," he added.

Defending champions MSC Maratha Royals successfully retained their T20 Mumbai League title, edging past ARCS Andheri by eight runs in a thrilling final at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking about the Mumbai T20 League final match against ARCS Andheri, Deshpande has lauded the fearless attitude of the youngsters playing in the league, stating that players transitioning from the club level have no stage fright when performing in front of massive crowds and credited the youngsters for their clinical performances on the field.

"I have been under pressure before, having played for both India and in the IPL. But credit really goes to the youngsters who were playing in front of such a massive crowd for the first time, and to the way they carried themselves. The way they batted and fielded was wonderful to see.

"It shows the depth of Mumbai Cricket's bench strength; players coming up from the club level have no problem performing in front of a big crowd, and they don't let the pressure get to them. I always tell them: it's just another game," he said.

Asked about how significant a platform this league is for up-and-coming talent, the speedster praised the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and its leadership for successfully pulling off the league despite the challenges posed by the monsoon season.

"Absolutely, a lot of credit goes to the MCA and our president, Ajinkya Naik. Even though it's the rainy season, they’ve managed to organise such a high-quality league in a very short span of time. We’ve seen some great scores this year, and because it’s telecast worldwide, it’s a massive platform for the youngsters. You never know who you might impress out there—it could lead straight to an IPL call-up. The future is wide open, and this is a truly great opportunity for them," he noted.

--IANS

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