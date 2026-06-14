June 14, 2026 3:26 AM हिंदी

FIFA WC 2026: Qatar snatch historic first point with injury-time equaliser against Switzerland

Boualem Khoukhi (File photo)

Santa Clara, June 14 (IANS) Qatar earned their first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup on foreign soil after Boualem Khoukhi’s dramatic stoppage-time header secured a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in a gripping Group-stage encounter on Saturday.

The Swiss appeared destined to claim all three points after Breel Embolo converted a 17th-minute penalty, but Qatar struck in the fourth minute of added time to stun their European opponents at a sun-soaked venue in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Switzerland dominated much of the contest and created a host of opportunities, finishing with 25 attempts on goal. Dan Ndoye was a constant threat in the opening half, while Michel Aebischer came agonisingly close when his effort was cleared off the line shortly before the break.

Embolo’s opener came after Mahmoud Abunada brought down Remo Freuler inside the penalty area, allowing the striker to calmly slot home from the spot.

Despite Switzerland’s control, Qatar showed glimpses of danger on the counter. Edmilson Junior nearly punished a defensive lapse from Manuel Akanji in the second minute but fired too close to goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. The winger also forced another crucial save from Kobel just before halftime.

The second half lacked the intensity of the opening period, although Switzerland squandered chances to put the game beyond reach through Juan Vargas and Embolo in the closing stages.

Those missed opportunities proved costly. Deep into stoppage time, Homam Ahmed delivered a teasing cross from the left and Khoukhi rose highest at the far post to power a header beyond Kobel, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Qatar players.

The draw also marked a milestone for Switzerland, with veterans Ricardo Rodriguez and Granit Xhaka making their joint-record 13th FIFA World Cup appearances for the national team.

While Switzerland were left frustrated after failing to convert their dominance into victory, Qatar celebrated a landmark result that keeps their hopes alive and secures a memorable chapter in the nation’s World Cup journey.

--IANS

cs/

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