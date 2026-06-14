John Stamos reveals what connects his botched 'nose job’with Michael Jackson

Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) Hollywood actor John Stamos recently got candid about a past botched nose job, and how, the King of Pop, Michael Jackson came to his rescue.

The actor ultimately went to Michael Jackson's plastic surgeon to get it fixed, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actor, 62, shared the details during an appearance on the June 10 episode of ‘The Really Good Podcast’, hosted by Bobbi Althoff. During the conversation, the actor said that while he has never had a facelift, and doesn't currently have any plans to, he has gotten Botox and also underwent two nose jobs in the ‘80s.

He said, “I broke it when I was a kid. I got hit with a golf club. There was a little scar here. And I was on General Hospital, and I just didn't like the way it looked, and so I got it done, and it didn't look great. And then I went and I actually had it fixed by Michael Jackson's guy”.

As per ‘People’, MJ, who died in 2009 at age 50, had admitted to having two cosmetic procedures done on his nose, along with several other plastic surgeries. Stamos previously opened up about his botched nose job in his 2023 memoir, ‘If You Would Have Told Me’. Growing up, the actor revealed he was nicknamed "Big Nose Stamos" by the kids who picked on him in school. He decided to schedule a nose job while on a hiatus from his breakout role on General Hospital.

"Everyone who gets a nose job tries to find some excuse other than vanity, but let's call it what it was, vanity”, he shared. However, Stamos ultimately wasn't satisfied with the outcome.

"I'm not all that happy with it. My nose looks kind of pushed up like Peter Pan or something. So on my next hiatus, I have it redone by Michael Jackson's plastic surgeon”, he added.

--IANS

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