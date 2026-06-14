Salman Khan sports new bold look with thick stubble, buzz cut

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan sported a fresh look at a special event in the city on Saturday. The actor attended a special event commemorating the 25th anniversary of ‘Lagaan’.

Salman trimmed down his hair, and sported a light stubble. He was dressed in all black. His look featured a pair of black torn denim, black t-shirt rounded with a black leather jacket.

As the video spread on social media, the Internet was quick to react. One user commented, “Salman bhai full power”. Another user wrote, “Wanted look” referring to his blockbuster ‘Wanted’. A 3rd user wrote, “New Bold Look. This Eid 2027, witness the rise of a whole new era. Sharper. Stronger. Bolder. With unmatched charisma and larger-than-life action, Salman Khan is set to set the box office on fire”.

However, not everyone agreed, as there were a few users who thought the actor lost the spark. A 4th user wrote, “He looks completely off”. Another user commented, “He is totally dead inside... his friend recently died”.

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Lagaan’ celebrated the 25th anniversary of the iconic film in the city on Saturday. Several prominent figures from the industry turned up for the event, including Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Mukesh Chhabra, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

The film starred Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan (the actor came on-board after being pursued by Ashutosh) and Gracy Singh. It clashed with the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ at the box-office, and also secured a nomination for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards.

‘Lagaan’ is considered a masterclass in filmmaking and is noted for breaking many prevalent rules of the box-office at the time. The film has been included as a case study in team building by many educational institutions. It also introduced a new style of mounting a film in Bollywood, moving into a streamlined approach by hiring professionals in each department. It wa the first film in Hindi cinema to use a sync sound.

--IANS

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