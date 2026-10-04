‘Overall, everybody’s mistake’: Khalid Jamil refuses to blame Gurpreet for Brazil friendly defeat

Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) India head coach Khalid Jamil refused to single out goalkeeper and captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu after India’s 4-0 defeat to Brazil in their international friendly in Kolkata on Saturday, saying the heavy loss was the result of mistakes across the team rather than an individual failure.

Gurpreet was substituted at half-time after Brazil established control during the opening 45 minutes, but Jamil was quick to reject any suggestion that the goalkeeper should carry the responsibility for the result. The India coach instead pointed to collective lapses against a Brazil side capable of capitalising on even the smallest defensive error.

“You cannot blame Gurpreet. He is one of the best goalkeepers in India. But you cannot judge him on two matches. So, it’s not just because of Gurpreet. The defenders also didn’t close down. So, overall, everybody’s mistake,” Jamil was quoted by AIFF.

The defeat came against a Brazil side led by Carlo Ancelotti and featuring Vinícius Júnior, giving India an opportunity to measure themselves against opposition from the highest level. Jamil acknowledged the quality of the challenge and said the biggest lesson for his players was the need for concentration throughout the contest.

“If you play with a good team, you make one mistake, and they finish,” he said. “For that, concentration should be good, and you have to be alert.”

Jamil also spoke about his interaction with Ancelotti after the match. The Brazil coach offered words of encouragement to his Indian counterpart after watching his side secure a comfortable victory.

“He said that you played very well. Just take it up.”

The India coach was equally complimentary when asked about Ancelotti, describing the veteran Italian as a coach from whom there was plenty to learn.

“Yes, he’s very good. A gentleman. He’s very simple,” Jamil said. “Technically, what to learn from him? Many things.”

Despite the scoreline, Jamil believes India’s exposure to teams of Brazil’s stature can be valuable in their development. Rather than allowing the result to define the experience, he stressed the importance of giving the team more opportunities to compete at this level.

“The more you play, the better,” he said. “You have to play more matches. You have to have experience.”

Jamil also maintained his blunt approach when asked to assess India’s performance out of 10. With Brazil having scored four times, the coach was unwilling to offer a generous assessment simply because of the stature of the opposition.

“I have got zero points,” he said. “Next question, please.”

The focus now shifts to Uruguay, providing India with another opportunity to test themselves against elite opposition.

--IANS

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