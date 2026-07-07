Over 85,000 performed Amarnath Yatra in 4 days

Srinagar, July 7 (IANS) Over 85,000 Yatris performed the Amarnath Yatra during the last four days as more than 28,000 people had ‘darshan’ on Monday. Officials said on Tuesday that since the Yatra started on July 3, in the last four days, 85,779 pilgrims performed the Yatra while 28,818 Yatris had ‘darshan’ in one day yesterday.

The rush of Yatris is increasing with each passing day. Yesterday, despite heavy rain during the day, Yatris continued their journey from both the tracks to perform darshan at the holy cave at an altitude of 3,880 metres.

The pilgrims who performed darshan in the cave shrine yesterday started returning to Baltal base camp safely in the evening.

Since reaching Nunwan base camp would take three to four days, Yatris from south Kashmir Pahalgam side, who perform the Yatra, are preferring to return via the Baltal base camp since the pilgrims return to this base camp the same day after having Darshan.

Reports said that there is a huge rush of pilgrims at base camps and halting stations and there is lot of hustle and bustle in the entire yatra area with thousands of pilgrims across the country reaching twin base camps daily.

The authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims at base camps and along the tracks at halting stations.

Besides, the Langars established by various socio-religious organisations for the facilities for yatris, thousands of tented accommodations have also been established right from Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam to the holy cave.

The Yatris are apprised about the weather forecast in advance by the authorities though the public address system at base camps for their safety.

Extensive security measures have also been made right from Pahalgam and Baltal base camp up to the holy cave.

The four tier security system is in place with the Army and ITBP personnel manning the upper reaches and twin tracks, and the CRPF managing the base camps in coordination with J&K Police personnel.

Authorities have advised Yatris to arrange their travel to the holy cave as per their date of registration only. Due to the heavy rush no pilgrim will be allowed to leave for twin base camps prior to registration.

Meanwhile, there is heavy influx of pilgrims in Jammu as thousands of Yatris from different parts of the country reach here through different modes of transport daily.

Yatris were seen waiting in long queues in front of registration and token counters at Tawi riverfront, Ram Mandir, Purani Mandi and Geeta Bhawan from early Tuesday morning.

However, the authorities have taken strict measures and no unregistered pilgrim is allowed to leave for darshan.

--IANS

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