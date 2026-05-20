Over 8.5 million developers use Google AI models monthly, plans $190 billion capex: Sundar Pichai

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) US-based Alphabet Inc.-backed technology firm Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that more than 8.5 million developers are now building apps and experiences every month using its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

On the AI infrastructure investment front, Pichai said Google expects its capital expenditure to reach nearly $190 billion this year, largely directed toward AI data centres, custom silicon and model training.

Pichai further said the company is witnessing rapid growth across its AI ecosystem, with demand increasing among developers, enterprises and consumers.

According to the California-headquartered firm, its model APIs are now processing nearly 19 billion tokens per minute, while more than 375 Google Cloud customers processed over one trillion tokens each during the past year.

Highlighting the growing adoption of Google’s AI products, Pichai said the company’s Gemini app has crossed 900 million monthly active users, more than doubling from last year. AI-powered search features are also seeing strong traction, with AI Overviews reaching over 2.5 billion monthly users and AI Mode surpassing one billion monthly active users.

The company also unveiled a range of new AI tools and upgrades, including Gemini 3.5 Flash, a faster AI model focused on coding and real-world workflows, and Gemini Spark, a new personal AI agent designed to perform tasks on behalf of users.

Google further introduced updates to its AI infrastructure, including its latest generation of Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to support faster AI training and inference at scale.

Pichai said Google remains committed to its AI-first strategy, describing AI as the most transformative technology for advancing the company’s mission and improving lives globally.

Additionally, Google introduced ‘Ask YouTube’ -- an AI-powered feature designed to help users find the most relevant moments in videos through conversational queries -- and ‘Docs Live’, which allows users to create and organise documents using voice-based prompts.

Moreover, the company expanded its AI transparency initiatives through SynthID, its watermarking technology for AI-generated content. It said more companies, including OpenAI, Kakao and Eleven Labs, are adopting the technology to improve verification of AI-created images, videos and audio.

--IANS

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