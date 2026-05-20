Amitabh Bachchan begins blog with Ramcharitmanas amid news of hospitalization

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) As the news about his hospitalisation is doing the rounds, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic poem beginning with the verses from “Ramcharitmanas” and wished everyone “love”.

It was on May 19, when it was reported that Amitabh had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital’s VIP wing since May 16 due to stomach-related issues. However it was later reported that the megastar “underwent a routine check-up”, had “been discharged” and “returned home after the examination."

However, taking to his blog at 12.19 AM on Wednesday, Big B began his blog with first the dateline: “Peel Pilwadi, Mumbai, May 19, 2026 / May 20.”

He then mentioned: “Mangal Bhavan Amangal Haari.”

The octageanrian then wrote a poetry: “Cheel jab hove shaant toh bhaiya, tote bolan shuru karein. Ir bir fatte, kahan “chal hamau”, pilave shuru karein!!!!”

“Bajre di roti kha di, phoo padiyon da saag re. Munh mein daalan laage jaise, bolan laage kaag re!!!!! Ek rahe ‘Hill’ bhaiya ki padhai ka darpan; Aur doosar Wellington ki yaad!!.”

He concluded the post with: "Love, Prayers and more."

On the work front, Big B was last seen in the film Vettaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film stars Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

He is currently with filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD.” The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

He will also reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.

Amitabh was last seen on the small screen in the recently concluded edition of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”,a television game show. It is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Franchise.

--IANS

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