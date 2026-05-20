It's weird not seeing Healy slashing balls, but we've got a deep order to fill that gap: Litchfield

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) As Australia gears up for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, former skipper Alyssa Healy left a notable gap at the top of the order, with the onus now on emerging leaders to fill the void. Left-hand batter Phoebe Litchfield said that she is well aware of the expectations on her and the teammates and is raring to go at the marquee event.

“There's a little bit of pressure (on us), but also we've played a few games (without Healy) and I think she must have been injured in a couple of those Ashes games as well, and potentially the New Zealand series, where we've played most of our T20 cricket in the past since the World Cup,” Litchfield told ICC Digital.

“We will miss her, but I think we've had a few practices now without the fireworks (from Healy) up at the top of the order so we're getting used to it. It is a bit weird not seeing her behind the stumps and slashing balls over cover, but our team has adapted well. And the beauty of our side is we've got a really, really deep order and people can fill that gap. But it is tough, and especially for fans of Australian cricket, to see her go,” she added.

Litchfield is also determined to ensure seven-time champions Australia avoid a repeat of their early exit in 2024, when the Proteas halted their title ambitions in the semifinals.

Reflecting on that disappointment, she said, “I think it’s just winning the big moments. I feel like we do a lot right and most of the time it's 18 out of the 20 overs or in 50-over (cricket) it is the same. So it's probably just those moments where the games and in the balance is taking it and being a bit more ruthless and remembering why we are so good and using that in everything we do.”

“And I think the way that the T20 format is going these days, yeah, it's exciting. You just got to take the ball, take the game by the scruff of the neck and run with it. Every major tournament's a real priority for our group and there's a lot of excitement with a world fixture and I am really pumped,” she added.

--IANS

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