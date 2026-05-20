‘Prince’s ODI call-up is a well-deserved reward,’ says Umesh Yadav on young pacer’s rise

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) India’s pace stalwart Umesh Yadav has heaped praise on the young Lucknow Super Giants bowler Prince Yadav, asserting that the rising pacer fully deserved his maiden ODI call-up.

The BCCI announced on Tuesday that Prince has been included in India’s squad for the one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at home, scheduled next month, following an impressive IPL 2026 campaign.

“Prince Yadav's ODI call-up is a well-deserved reward for his performances this IPL season. He has put in serious hard work over the last year. What stands out is the variety he brings to his bowling. He knows exactly when to swing the ball and when to hit the hard length. That kind of game awareness is rare in young bowlers. He is not afraid to bowl bouncers. Whenever he senses the batter is comfortable, he goes short and asks a different question. That is a valuable skill, especially in white-ball cricket,” he said.

In addition to pace and aggression, Prince Yadav boasts a repertoire of deliveries that make him a tricky proposition for batters. “He also has an accurate yorker and a well-disguised slower ball that often catches batters off guard. But his inswing is his real weapon. The way he got Virat Kohli with an in-swinging delivery was pure class,” Umesh remarked.

Prince’s selection comes after a stellar IPL season with Lucknow Super Giants, where he claimed 16 wickets and emerged as one of the team’s most consistent performers. His performances in domestic cricket and the IPL over the past couple of years had already caught the selectors’ attention, and this ODI call-up marks a significant step in his international career.

“I am genuinely happy to see him get his first India call-up. He has the talent, the skills, and the mindset to go a long way. If he stays fit and keeps learning, he can become a great asset for Indian cricket,” Umesh added.

--IANS

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