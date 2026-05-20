Varanasi painting presented to PM Modi a bridge between Italian artist's vision and India, says Giampaolo Tomassetti

Rome, May 20 (IANS) A vibrant painting of the ghats of Varanasi became a symbol of cultural friendship between India and Italy when renowned Italian artist Giampaolo Tomassetti presented his artwork to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Rome.

The artist described the painting as a 'bridge' connecting the vision of an Italian artist with the colourful spirit of India. Speaking to IANS, Tomassetti shared details of his interaction with Prime Minister Modi, saying the Indian leader appreciated the artwork and enquired about the time taken to complete it.

“I told him that this painting was meant to show a bridge between the vision of an Italian artist and colourful India, and he appreciated that,” Tomassetti said.

“He asked me how long it took to make the painting, and I told him it took a couple of weeks, more or less.”

The artist further said that PM Modi praised his work and showed keen interest in his artistic journey connected to India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

Tomassetti revealed that he had spent years studying Indian art and literature from an Italian perspective.

“I found India extremely rich in culture, sculptures and paintings. I also studied ancient texts like the Bhagavad Gita, Mahabharata and Ramayana, and created artworks inspired by them,” he told IANS.

Describing the artwork, he said the handmade painting uses mixed techniques, including acrylic colours, to portray the sacred ghats of Varanasi on the banks of the Ganga. “I call it ‘Holy Varanasi’. It is very colourful, reflecting the vibrant culture of India,” he added.

Earlier, PM Modi took to X, praising Tomassetti’s decades-long passion for Indian culture and his extensive work on themes related to the Mahabharata.

"A glimpse of Kashi in Rome! Mr. Giampaolo Tomassetti, an Italian painter, presented his work on Varanasi. His passion for Indian culture goes back over four decades. In the 1980’s he started as an illustrator for books on Vedic culture. From 2008 to 2013 he worked on 23 large paintings relating to the Mahabharat," PM Modi said.

Italian artist Giampaolo Tomassetti first came across the Mahabharata at the age of 17 through Peter Brook's theatrical adaptation, which ignited a lifelong interest. After spending roughly five years immersing himself in the study of the epic, he dedicated about 12 years to the core painting project, with work continuing in phases. His artistic journey took him to locations like Città di Castello and Perugia in Italy and involved collaboration with the International Vedic Art Academy at Villa Vrindavan.

Among his notable pieces are Partha-Sarathi (Krishna serving as Arjuna's charioteer), the moment Krishna miraculously lengthens Draupadi's sari during her humiliation in the dice game, and the dramatic escape of Arjuna and Subhadra in a chariot scene set in Dwarka.

Other depicted moments include various battle scenes, Krishna's return to Dwarka, and Shishupala's insults towards Krishna, among others. The artworks frequently showcase expansive landscapes, intricate architectural details (such as the idealised Indraprastha), flying creatures, and expressive characters.

--IANS

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