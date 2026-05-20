Air Chief Marshal Singh receives Guard of Honour in Sri Lanka, pays tribute to IPKF martyrs

Colombo, May 20 (IANS) Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Headquarters during his official visit to the island nation, marking a key diplomatic and Defence engagement between the two countries.

Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted: “The Chief of the Air Staff was ceremonially received with a Guard of Honour at SLAF headquarters prior to formal meetings on 19 May 2026 and prior to his Call On with Commander of SLAF. He also called on the Deputy Minister of Defence Maj Gen Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and the Secretary Defence AVM Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd)."

"ACM A.P. Singh paid his respects to the IPKF martyrs by laying a wreath at the monument in Battaramulla,” it added.

The visit comes amid efforts to further strengthen India-Sri Lanka military cooperation and enhance coordination in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Chief of the Air Staff is in Sri Lanka for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral Defence cooperation and enhancing military-to-military engagement between the two neighbours. He will remain in the island nation until May 21, according to the Sri Lanka Air Force.

In another post, the High Commission informed: “The Chief of Air Staff of the Indian Air Force was warmly welcomed at the Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters. Subsequently, a meeting was held between him and the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force.”

“He also met with Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd), Aruna Jayasekara, and Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha.

"Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh also paid floral tribute to the Indian Peace Keeping Force Monument located in Battaramulla,” it added.

During the visit, Air Chief Marshal Singh held discussions with Sri Lankan Defence leadership, including his counterpart in the Sri Lankan Air Force, focussing on strengthening operational cooperation and expanding Defence ties. He also met Sri Lanka’s Deputy Defence Minister and Defence Secretary, underlining continued high-level engagement between the two countries.

The visit reflects growing Defence collaboration between India and Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean Region. Air Chief Marshal Singh is also scheduled to visit the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic and meet the chiefs of the Sri Lankan Army and Navy during his stay.

--IANS

rs/rad