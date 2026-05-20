May 20, 2026 11:46 AM हिंदी

First poster of Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar rural horror film 'Kheti' unveiled

First poster of Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar rural horror film 'Kheti' unveiled

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff and actor Sharad Kelkar along with actress Neha Sargam are all set to come together for the upcoming rural horror film Kheti.

The first poster of the movie that is said to be a gripping story, was unveiled in Wednesday.

The story of Kheti, rooted in fear, family, and the unsettling cost of confronting the past, has been written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan.

Produced under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, the film also stars Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in pivotal roles.

Set in a haunting rural backdrop, Kheti will revolve around an unsettling story of family, legacy, and buried truths. The first poster offers a glimpse into the film’s eerie world, teasing an intense and chilling cinematic experience without revealing too much of the mystery at its core.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor is all set to make venture into the superhero space, with his upcoming family-oriented sci-fi film "The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens ka Aagman".

Jackie was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. He will also be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The movie features a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Rashmika Mandanna says Kriti Sanon's song was picked over hers as the voting was 'rigged'

Rashmika Mandanna says Kriti Sanon's song was picked over hers as the voting was 'rigged'

First poster of Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar rural horror film 'Kheti' unveiled

First poster of Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar rural horror film 'Kheti' unveiled

'Prince’s ODI call-up is a well-deserved reward,’ says Umesh Yadav on young pacer's rise

‘Prince’s ODI call-up is a well-deserved reward,’ says Umesh Yadav on young pacer’s rise

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh receives guard of honour in Sri Lanka, pays tribute to IPKF martyrs

Air Chief Marshal Singh receives Guard of Honour in Sri Lanka, pays tribute to IPKF martyrs

It's weird not seeing Healy slashing balls, but we've got a deep order to fill that gap: Litchfield

It's weird not seeing Healy slashing balls, but we've got a deep order to fill that gap: Litchfield

Amitabh Bachchan begins blog with Hanuman Chalisa amid news of hospitalization

Amitabh Bachchan begins blog with Ramcharitmanas amid news of hospitalization

Adani Green Energy to develop 2,250 MW pumped storage project in Andhra

Adani Green Energy to develop 2,250 MW pumped storage project in Andhra Pradesh

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions ventures into Gujarati cinema with ‘Jindagi Once More’

Karan Johar ventures into Gujarati cinema with ‘Jindagi Once More’

Ahaan Panday to shake-a-leg on screen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film

Ahaan Panday to shake-a-leg on screen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film

Varanasi painting presented to PM Modi a bridge between Italian artist's vision and India, says Giampaolo Tomassetti

Varanasi painting presented to PM Modi a bridge between Italian artist's vision and India, says Giampaolo Tomassetti