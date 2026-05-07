May 07, 2026 10:51 PM हिंदी

Over 250 children fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Bihar’s Saharsa

Over 250 children fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Bihar’s Saharsa

Patna, May 7 (IANS) A major health scare unfolded on Thursday in Saharsa after more than 250 children fell ill following the consumption of a mid-day meal at the Government Middle School in Baluaha under the Mahishi block area.

Soon after eating the meal, several students began complaining of stomach aches, vomiting, dizziness, and uneasiness, triggering panic within the school premises.

The sudden deterioration in the children’s health led to chaos among teachers, parents, and local residents.

All affected students were immediately taken to the Mahishi Health Centre, where they are currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of medical teams.

The arrival of a large number of children at the health facility caused heavy crowding, while doctors and health workers remained continuously engaged in examining and treating the students.

According to Rohit Kumar, a Class 5 student, the school served rice and lentils during the mid-day meal around 10:00 a.m.

Shortly after eating, he began experiencing severe stomach pain, vomiting, and dizziness.

Another student, Shivani of Class 7, also stated that many children started falling sick soon after consuming the food served at the school.

Following information about the incident, officials from the district administration and the Health Department rushed to the area to monitor the situation.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rajnarayan Prasad, along with other health officials, visited Mahishi to review treatment arrangements for the children.

Officials stated that the condition of the affected students is stable and under control, urging parents not to panic.

However, the incident has sparked anger and concern among parents and local residents over the quality and safety of the mid-day meal being served at the school.

The administration has initiated an investigation into the matter, and preparations are underway to send samples of the mid-day meal for laboratory testing to determine the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning.

Dr Rajnarayan Prasad confirmed that cases of suspected food poisoning had been reported and said that all affected children were receiving treatment.

He added that students whose condition appeared comparatively serious had been referred to Saharsa Sadar Hospital for advanced medical care.

Officials have stated that all children are presently out of danger, though the incident has once again raised serious concerns regarding food safety standards in school mid-day meal schemes.

--IANS

ajk/uk

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