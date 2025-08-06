August 06, 2025 4:08 PM हिंदी

Over 1,700 global capabilities centres employ over 19 lakh people in India: Minister

Over 1,700 GCCs are in operation in India: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) There are more than 1,700 global capabilities centres (GCCs) currently operating in India, employing more than 19 lakh people, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The total revenue generated by these GCCs in last 5 years has grown from $40.4 billion in FY19 to $64.6 billion in FY24 with CAGR of 9.8 per cent, Jitin Prasada, Minister of State of Electronics and Information technology, said in a written reply in Lok Sabha, citing National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) data.

GCCs have grown from being support centres for basic tasks to research and development and design hubs, the minister said. Together, these GCCs employ more than 19 lakh people in the country.

In the Union Budget 2025–2026, it was declared that a national framework would be established to direct states in promoting GCCs in tier II cities, thereby fortifying India’s GCC ecosystem.

The framework will make recommendations for ways to improve infrastructure and talent availability, create byelaw reforms, and establish industry collaboration mechanisms.

Further, many state governments, such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, have come up with dedicated policies to support the establishment and expansion of GCCs, the minister stated.

Earlier last week, SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS) in its report said that the number of GCCs in India is expected to increase from 1,700 to over 2,200 by 2030.

There will be a 25-30 per cent increase in REIT asset under management (AUM) in the coming years due to a wider range of asset classes and a steady stream of investable assets, the report stated.

Leasing for office spaces broke the previous record by 20 per cent in CY24, with rents increasing and vacancy decreasing.

According to the report, momentum continues in CY25, with activity particularly strong in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Pune, according to the report by the investment banking arm of State Bank of India (SBI).

GCC were the main demand source, with multinational firms using India for core activities rather than labour arbitrage. The report predicted a 1.3 times growth for these facilities in the next few years.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

Indian stock market falls amid mixed approach post RBI's MPC; Sensex declines 166 points

Indian stock market ends a tad lower after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Mohammed Siraj doesn't get the credit he deserves, I love his attitude, says Sachin Tendulkar after teh fast bowler's heroics in The Oval Test against England. Photo credit: IANS

Siraj doesn't get the credit he deserves, I love his attitude, says Tendulkar

Rate cut likely in next RBI MPC meet amid global developments: Morgan Stanley

Rate cut likely in next RBI MPC meet amid global developments: Morgan Stanley

Mukesh Khanna talks about his relations with ‘Mahabharat’ co-actors

Mukesh Khanna talks about his relations with ‘Mahabharat’ co-actors

Flood threat issued in parts of Pakistan amid heavy rainfall

Flood threat issued in parts of Pakistan amid heavy rainfall

Installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity reaches 91.6 GW in India: Centre

Installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity reaches 91.6 GW in India: Centre

PM Modi hails MoS for showcasing growth of India’s handloom sector

PM Modi hails remarkable growth in India’s handloom sector

Rashmika Mandanna steps into a politician’s avatar, dons a crisp saree; Is a new project in the works?

Rashmika Mandanna steps into a politician’s avatar, dons a crisp saree; Is a new project in the works?

Court rejects Ajaz Khan’s anticipatory bail plea in publication of pornographic content case

Court rejects Ajaz Khan’s anticipatory bail plea in publication of pornographic content case

Dalip Tahil reveals whether stardom has changed his ‘Baazigar’ co-actor Shah Rukh Khan over the years

Dalip Tahil reveals whether stardom has changed his ‘Baazigar’ co-actor Shah Rukh Khan over the years