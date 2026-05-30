May 30, 2026 9:39 PM हिंदी

Outrage grows over Ghaziabad teen's murder; locals seek 'bulldozer action' (Ld)

Outrage grows over Ghaziabad teen's murder; locals seek 'bulldozer action'

Ghaziabad, May 30 (IANS) A day after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Ghaziabad, the victim's neighbours demanded that the accused be subjected to encounter and bulldozer action. A local woman also alleged that hospital authorities had refused treatment to the teenager because the family could not arrange the required money.

A woman said: "The demand is that the victim's family should get justice, and those who killed the child should be encountered. Bulldozers should be used to demolish the houses of the accused."

She complained that despite more than 48 hours having passed since the incident, they had not received any information from the authorities.

"We have not received his body either. The mother of the child has not even seen the extent of the injuries he suffered in the attack," she told reporters.

Moreover, the woman alleged that the medical staff at the hospital refused to treat the teenager because of the family's financial condition.

"The doctor refused to treat the child because they wanted us to pay Rs 4 lakh. If they had wanted to, the child could have been saved, but the poor family did not have that much money," she said.

Another local alleged that people in the Muslim-dominated area had refused to share CCTV footage.

"The videos that have surfaced, including CCTV footage from the lanes, have either been deleted or removed because the entire area is Muslim-dominated, and people have refused to share CCTV recordings," he told reporters.

He said: "We have seen a three-second video in which there were four boys and two friends of the teenager who were trying to save him. He was dragged and taken into a street where the knife was pulled out from his body in a manner that damaged his liver, and even his intestines came out."

Appealing for encounter and bulldozer action against the accused, he said: "The victim had just appeared for his Class 10 board examinations and had a lot of dreams."

He added that the teenager's father had passed away, while his elder brother and mother worked to make ends meet.

"The administration has not taken any action in the case so far," he complained.

Referring to an earlier feud between the victim and the accused, the local said: "Seven to eight months ago, there was a minor argument between them, but it was resolved. However, we have come to know from local vendors that the accused had been roaming around with a knife for the past two days."

"The administration also would not know about this," he added. Moreover, the local asserted that the murder was a fallout of past enmity.

Further, he claimed: "The victim was threatened that 'come, we will show you how goats are sacrificed in our culture on Bakrid'."

The reactions came after the teenager, identified as Surya Chauhan, was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend following an argument in Ghaziabad's Khoda Colony.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday, and Surya succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday.

--IANS

cg/pgh

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