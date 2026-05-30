Zara's India business net profit falls 32 pc, revenue slips

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Inditex Trent Retail India Pvt Ltd -- operates Zara’s India business -- reported about a 32 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 204.14 crore in FY26, while revenue from operations decreased 1.17 per cent to Rs 2,749.28 crore, Trent Ltd said on Saturday.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 299.84 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 2,782.06 crore in the previous financial year, according to the exchange filing by Trent Ltd.

In addition, total income for the year stood at Rs 2,767.75 crore for the financial year ended March 31, compared to Rs 2,839.50 crore a year earlier.

Moreover, trade receivables increased 50 per cent to Rs 15.93 crore from Rs 10.58 crore in the previous year, the financial statement showed.

On the operational front, Trent expanded its retail footprint during the year, with 1,286 stores across its portfolio, including a presence in the UAE. It added 289 new stores.

ITRIPL is a joint venture between Spain’s Inditex Group and Tata Group’s retail arm Trent Ltd.

The brand currently operates 22 stores in India and competes with global fast-fashion retailers such as H&M and Uniqlo.

During the year, Trent reduced its stake in ITRIPL through a buyback offer made by the joint venture entity.

The company said it participated in the buyback by tendering 94,900 equity shares, after which its holding in ITRIPL stood at 20 per cent.

Inditex also has another joint venture with Trent that operates Massimo Dutti stores in India through Massimo Dutti India Pvt Ltd (MDIPL), which runs three stores in the country.

Both ITRIPL and MDIPL source merchandise exclusively from the Inditex Group, which owns brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka and Stradivarius.

Shares of Trent on Friday closed lower at Rs 4,235 apiece on the NSE.

--IANS

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