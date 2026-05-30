IMD forecasts 'below normal' monsoon across India, cites El Nino affect

Thiruvananthapuram, May 30 (IANS) India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director Neetha K Gopal said on Saturday that 2026 will witness "below normal" rainfall in major parts of India, including Kerala. She attributed El Nino affect as the reason, calling it a "peculiar feature" of the phenomenon.

Speaking to IANS, Gopal mentioned that according to the IMD's forecast "it is not a good picture in the sense that monsoon would be below normal for Kerala and major parts of India".

She said that the rainfall in June will also be "below normal" for Kerala.

"After the onset of the monsoon, around June 10, we might receive some good rainfall. However, after that, we may experience below normal rainfall, so the total rainfall for the month is likely to be below normal," she added.

"This being an El Nino year, we have to experience this kind of below normal rainfall, including spatial and temporal distribution of rainfall," Gopal said.

However, the IMD Director added that sometimes states can receive good rainfall, in some period of the week or month.

"Then there would be drier periods also," she underlined.

She highlighted that this is a very "peculiar feature" of El Nino year.

Meanwhile, the weather in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) changed dramatically on Saturday evening when rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds swept across several areas, weather officials said.

The rainfall has provided much-needed respite from the intense heat and humidity that had persisted over the past few days.

According to IMD's latest forecast, weather across the NCR is expected to remain relatively pleasant until June 4.

Maximum temperatures are likely to fall, offering relief from the heat.

Change in weather was also witnessed in different parts of Rajasthan as sandstorms swept through Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Alwar and Sikar, while Jaipur witnessed rain accompanied by strong winds. Hailstones were also reported from some rural areas.

--IANS

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