UP: Outcry over cleric’s ‘Lord Krishna as Muslim’ remarks, month-old video resurfaces

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) A controversial speech by UP-based Maulana Jarjis Ansari has triggered a major uproar and backlash from both the political class and community leaders, with many demanding action against the cleric for vitiating communal harmony.

The Islamic cleric claimed at an event, a video of which is viral on social media, that Lord Krishna was a Muslim and offered namaz five times a day.

The video, purportedly from a religious address in Jharkhand on June 23, resurfaced recently amidst the ongoing Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute. This prompted angry protests from several Hindu groups that demanded the cleric's arrest.

Many Hindu saints, responding to objectionable commentary, demanded that he take back his words, while an Ayodhya-based seer announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for severing his tongue.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Peethadheeshwar of Tapasvi Chhawani, said, "The statement made by Maulana Jarjees is baseless, without evidence, inhumane, and capable of disturbing peace in the country. Lord Shri Krishna, the Divine Purushottam, was the Supreme Being and God Himself."

Deveshacharya Ji Maharaj termed his remarks unfortunate and reprehensible.

"The Maulana has lost his mind. That is why he is making such absurd statements. He knows nothing about Lord Krishna, who is revered in the 'Vande Jagadgurum' mantra. If he had said that Lord Krishna was his ancestor or someone he admired, that could have been understood. But claiming that Lord Krishna recited the Kalma and offered namaz is a very unfortunate statement,'' he stated.

Ayodhya-based saint Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das offered a Rs 10 lakh award and said, "A Maulana has claimed that Lord Krishna was a Muslim and offered namaz. Whoever cuts off his tongue will be rewarded with ₹10 lakh. He has hurt the religious sentiments of Lord Krishna's devotees. He does not know even a single word of Sanskrit and is misinterpreting verses from the Bhagavad Gita."

Mahant Nirmal Giri of Kailash Temple said, "He always makes such nonsensical statements wherever he gives speeches, especially among the Muslim community. He has created a kind of propaganda about how to attack Sanatan Dharma and keeps creating such an atmosphere. He says that Lord Shri Krishna used to offer namaz five times."

The political class also reacted to his comments, terming them a publicity stunt and supporting action against him for violating sentiments.

Former minister and BJP leader Mohsin Raza said, ''We oppose his remarks. There should be an investigation into which organisation this person is associated with. The opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, keep such Maulvis with them so that they can insult our deities and attack Sanatan culture. Such irresponsible Maulvis are being allowed to hurt religious sentiments."

LoP in Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi said, "Who is he trying to explain this to? Is he addressing Hindus or Muslims? If he is speaking to Hindus, then there is nothing to worry about because Hindus already worship Lord Krishna. He should instead explain it to those who do not worship him"

Congress leader Mahendra Pratap Singh said, "This is highly condemnable and extremely unfortunate. He should apologise immediately to the Sanatan and Hindu communities. By making such statements, he is hurting our religious sentiments and insulting Sanatan Dharma. Islam came around 1,400 years ago, whereas Lord Krishna existed more than 5,000 years ago. So what kind of statements is he making? Has he lost his senses?"

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal rebuked the shameless behaviour.

"This is nothing new. Earlier, Arshad Madani had also made similar remarks about Lord Shankar at a rally in Delhi. Maulana Zarjees and such people have been red-faced many times before, but they feel no shame. It seems some other arrangement will have to be made for them."

The cleric’s comment that stirred widespread furore read, "If our brothers do not mind, then even Krishna ji used to offer prayers five times a day. If you do not believe, then see the 10th verse of the 6th chapter of Shri Bhagavad Gita," Ansari said before reciting the verse.”

The cleric further claimed, "If these Hindu Muslims read their books... then they will believe that they will start loving Islam. Because Islam is the religion of the world, and not just Islam.”

--IANS

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