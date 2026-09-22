BJP workers not part-time politicians: Nitin Nabin slams Rahul Gandhi

Saharanpur, Sep 22 (IANS) In what appears to be a veiled jibe at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said that the party's workers "are not part-time politicians".

This comes days after Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran called the Congress leader "a part-time politician, condemning him for the purported mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Indore.

Speaking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Nitin Nabin, without taking any name, said: "A Bharatiya Janata Party worker works round-the-clock; our workers are not part-time politicians. I am delighted by the zeal and enthusiasm visible among the workers everywhere, and by the firm resolve they demonstrate to form a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh once again."

The BJP chief expressed optimism that the party will return to power in the 2027 Assembly polls.

"After visiting western Uttar Pradesh, interacting with workers, and discussing matters with senior leaders, I am confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party will successfully achieve its mission for 2027," he stated.

Nabin added: "We believe—whether considering Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s tenure over the past years or Prime Minister Modi’s tenure spanning the last 12 years—the public has clear faith in our approach to development and our foreign policy. The people trust that this government will transform India into a developed nation and turn Uttar Pradesh into an 'Uttam Pradesh' (an exemplary state)."

Nitin Nabin is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from Monday.

A day before, he began his visit by paying tribute at Kargil Martyrs Memorial Park in Meerut.

In a message on X, Nabin said: “Today, during a visit to Uttar Pradesh, upon reaching the Kargil Martyrs Memorial Park in Meerut, I paid floral tributes and bowed in homage to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation's defence, and planted a tree in their memory.”

“The courage of our soldiers, their dedication to the nation, and their supreme sacrifice made while defending the country's borders will forever remain a source of inspiration for every Indian,” he said.

During Nabin’s visit to the state, the party leadership is set to focus on reviewing organisational preparedness across booths, 'Shakti Kendra' (cluster of booths), mandals, and district levels, and engaging in direct dialogue with party workers.

--IANS

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