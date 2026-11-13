Our target is to have sports stadium in every assembly constituency: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Nov 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his government is working to establish a sports stadium in every Assembly constituency, with special facilities for para sports, as he inaugurated the 26th National Para Swimming Championship here.

The championship, being held at Prakash Tarun Pushkar in Tulsi Nagar, has attracted more than 400 para swimmers from 26 states, including 100 women athletes. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, CM Yadav said the state government is making sustained efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure and provide better facilities to athletes.

"Our target is to have a sports stadium in every Assembly constituency. Similarly, modern sports complexes will be developed at the district level so that players can get better facilities for practice and training," he said. Highlighting India's performance in para sports, the Chief Minister said the country's medal tally at the Paralympic Games had increased from four at the 2016 Rio Games to 19 at the Tokyo Games and 29 at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

He also referred to India's performance at the 2026 Asian Games, where the country won 114 medals, including 11 in swimming -- eight gold and three silver. CM Yadav said 32 athletes from Madhya Pradesh had represented India at the 2026 Asian Games and won 12 medals, bringing laurels to the state.

He said Bhopal is emerging as an important centre for water sports, with facilities and competitions in kayaking, canoeing, rowing and sailing strengthening its identity in the sporting arena.

The Chief Minister also referred to the Asian Women's Hockey Championship, scheduled to begin on November 19 at the newly developed international sports complex in Barkheda Nathu near Bhopal. He said the state government was working to attract more international sporting events and strengthen infrastructure to establish Madhya Pradesh as a prominent sporting destination.

He also expressed confidence that investment in sports infrastructure and encouragement to athletes would help the state achieve greater recognition in the national and international sporting arena.

--IANS

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