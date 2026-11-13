Ektaa R Kapoor's unveils title of upcoming movie starring Govinda's family Yashvardhan Ahuja, Sunita Ahuja

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Producer Ektaa R Kapoor on Friday, November 13, unveiled the title and first look of her upcoming horror-comedy Hero Ki Horrorine.

Directed by Sajid Khan, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Amar Butala. It is a Jai Ho Media Ventures production, presented by Balaji Telefilms Ltd., and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 7, 2027.

The first-look poster features a sinister female figure dressed in a blood-red sari, with long hair, a mutilated face, piercing white eyes, sharp teeth and claw-like fingers. The character is surrounded by smoke and darkness, and it appears to be the supernatural presence at the centre of the film.

The film stars Yashvardhan Ahuja and Nitanshi Goel in the lead roles, with Sunita Ahuja, Jamie Lever, Chunky Panday, Brijendra Kala and Simratt Kaur Randhawa also part of the ensemble cast.

Yashvardhan Ahuja, son of veteran actor Govinda, makes his Hindi film debut as a leading actor with the project, while Goel, who gained recognition with Laapataa Ladies, features as the female lead.

Hero Ki Horrorine brings together horror, comedy and romance under the direction of Sajid Khan. The film also marks a collaboration between Ektaa and Butala, who has been associated with films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kesari and Mission Majnu.

The project also adds to Ektaa's long association with the horror genre. She previously backed the Ragini MMS franchise, beginning with the 2011 film starring Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala. The film revolved around a young couple whose stay at an isolated house takes a paranormal turn.

The franchise was followed by Ragini MMS 2, starring Sunny Leone, while the supernatural property was later expanded into the digital series Ragini MMS: Returns.

Ektaa has continued to explore the horror-comedy space with theatrical projects, including Bhooth Bangla. With Hero Ki Horrorine, she returns to the genre with a new story and an ensemble cast, while the Friday the 13th reveal sets the tone for the film's supernatural theme.

Hero Ki Horrorine is scheduled to hit theatres on January 7, 2027.

–IANS

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