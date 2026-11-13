Ajith Kumar surprises son by picking him up from school; fans laud actor for putting family first

Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Ajith Kumar pleasantly surprised his son Aadvik by personally picking him up from school on Friday.

Producer Shalini Ajithkumar, the wife of actor Ajith Kumar, posted a picture of the young child giving his dad a tight hug on Instagram and wrote, "Surprise school pick up !!! (heart symbols)."

The picture went viral with several fans and followers lauding the actor for putting his family first.

One fan told other fans, "Ak Fans: unga kudumbatha parunga. Ak ayya following it strictly." (Fans of Ajith Kumar, please take care of your families. AK sir is following it (this practice) strictly."

Another follower wrote, "Appavin Nizhalil vazharum magannukku, avare mudhal hero. Ulagirkku avar oru nadigar, Magannukku avar ullagame. அப்பாவின் நிழலில் வளரும் மகனுக்கு, அவரே முதல் ஹீரோ! உலகிற்கு அவர் ஒரு நடிகர்; மகனுக்கு அவர் உலகமே (To the son who grows up in his dad's shadow, his dad is the first hero. To the world, he is an actor. To the son, he is the world.)"

On the work front, Ajith Kumar is now working on director Adhik Ravichandran's upcoming Tamil film titled 'Dare Devil'.

The film, which went on floors on November 2 this year, is being produced by Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini Ajith Kumar under the banner of Brave Hearts Production.

Taking to his X timeline to share the update on the film, a day before his birthday on Thursday, the young director, who is known to be a fan of actor Ajith Kumar, wrote, "My Sir’s Advance Birthday Gift to me. Yes, we are rolling the dice from November 2. #AK sir’s #DareDevil. #Shalini mam @Braveheartsprod @anirudhofficial sir @SureshChandraa sir @AbinandhanR @editorvijay @supremesundar #Subbhunaarayan @itsanuvardhan @kayoas13 @valentino_suren @AMBANINSK."

The director also shared a brand new poster of the film on the occasion that confirmed that Ajith Kumar would be playing the character of Dare Devil in the film. The new poster featured Ajith Kumar seated on a chair, sporting a serious look and having dice in his hand.

'Dare Devil', which is being eagerly awaited by Ajith's fans, boasts of a sound technical team. The film will have music by one of India's top music directors Anirudh Ravichander.

Cinematography for the film is to be handled by Adhik Ravichandran's trusted cameraman Abhinandan Ramanujam, who had also been the Director of Photography for the director's earlier film with Ajith Kumar, 'Good Bad Ugly'.

Similarly, editing for this film too is to be handled by Vijay Velukutty, who had also served as the editor in Adhik Ravichandran's 'Good Bad Ugly'.

Stunts for 'Dare Devil' are to be choreographed by well known stunt choreographer Supreme Sundar. Dances in the film are to be choreographed by the immensely popular Kalyan Master.

The responsibility of designing costumes for the film has been entrusted to Anu Vardhan while sound design is being handled by Suren.

--IANS

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