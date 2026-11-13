November 13, 2026 5:14 PM हिंदी

Nikita Dutta takes blessings at Gurudwara as she turns 33: Birthdays are a time to reflect

Nikita Dutta takes blessings at Gurudwara as she turns 33: Birthdays are a time to reflect

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Nikita Dutta celebrates her 33rd birthday on Friday. The 'Kabir Singh' actress decided to commence her special day on a spiritual note by offering prayers at a Gurudwara.

She opted for a pink salwar kameez with a dupatta on her head as she took blessings on her birthday.

As part of her birthday celebrations, Nikita also hosted a sound healing session for her close friends and family.

Talking about turning a year older, the 'Jewel Thief' actress shared that for her, "Birthdays are always a time to pause, reflect, and feel grateful for everything life has given me."

Sharing what all she did on her birthday, Nikita added, "I wanted to begin this special day by seeking blessings at the Gurudwara and expressing my gratitude. The sound healing session with my close friends and family made the day even more special. I truly believe in surrounding myself with positive energy, peace and good thoughts as I welcome another year.”

She also took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a short video of her small birthday celebration. In the clip, she was seen cutting the cake dressed in her nightdress.

Talking about Nikita's career trajectory, she commenced her journey with television. She has been a part of many shows such as 'Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si' and 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste,' along with others.

Nikita later shifted towards movies. Over the years, she starred in many noteworthy projects such as 'Kabir Singh', 'The Big Bull', 'Dybbuk', 'Rocket Gang', and 'Jewel Thief'.

Additionally, Nikita has also worked in Marathi cinema with 'Gharat Ganpat'.

At the moment, Nikita is shooting for an upcoming Dharma show.

Nikita is also extremely active on social media and keeps sharing various updates from her personal and professional life.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Indian envoy reviews progress at Khorlochhu hydropower project in Bhutan

Indian envoy reviews progress at Khorlochhu hydropower project in Bhutan

Pakistan losing edge in Afghan trade as reliability trumps geography: Report

Pakistan losing edge in Afghan trade as reliability trumps geography: Report

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles swings to loss in Q2 on JLR restructuring

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles swings to loss in Q2 on JLR restructuring

Virat Kohli gifts Indian jersey to Matt Henry after Kiwi pacer's carnage leads NZ to win

Virat Kohli gifts Indian jersey to Matt Henry after Kiwi pacer's carnage leads NZ to win

Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and other top stars in action as Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 sets to get underway. Photo credit:

Surya, Bhuvi, Shami and other top stars in action as SMAT 2026 sets to get underway (Preview)

Writer-activist Taslima Nasrin supports Kareena as she gets notice over Quranic verse on pendant

Writer-activist Taslima Nasrin supports Kareena as she gets notice over Quranic verse on pendant

Assam: 12 killed in Kaziranga road accident (Photo: IANS)

Assam: 12 killed in Kaziranga road accident

Rohit Sharma recollects his early days with the ball in ODI, sending Chris Gayle back to the pavilion

Rohit Sharma recollects his early days with the ball in ODI, sending Chris Gayle back to the pavilion

Karnataka ready to work with Centre for country's progress, says CM Shivakumar to PM Modi; seeks priority Metro funding

Karnataka ready to work with Centre for country's progress, says CM Shivakumar to PM Modi; seeks priority Metro funding

'No need to hack Rahul Gandhi's phone, some foreigner has already hacked him': BJP on LoP's phone-tapping allegations

'No need to hack Rahul Gandhi's phone, some foreigner has already hacked him': BJP on LoP's phone-tapping allegations