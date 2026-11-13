CJI Surya Kant visits Brazil's Superior Labour Court, National Council of Justice

Brasilia, Nov 13 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant visited Brazil's Superior Labour Court in Brasilia and met Justice Luiz Philippe Vieira de Mello Filho. He was accompanied by India's Ambassador to Brazil Dinesh Bhatia. Later, Justice Surya Kant also visited Brazil's National Council of Justice.

"Continuing with official agenda, Justice Shri Surya Kant, Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, joined by Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia, visited Superior Labour Court and met Justice Luiz Philippe Vieira de Mello Filho. He was also briefed by Counsellor Rodrigo Badaró at National Council of Justice," the Indian Embassy in Brazil posted on X.

CJI Surya Kant, who is currently on an official visit to Brazil, on Thursday met Superior Court of Justice President Justice Luis Felipe Salomao as both sides exchanged perspectives on advancing judicial cooperation.

"Visiting Justice Shri Surya Kant, Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, joined by Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia, held talks with Justice Luis Felipe Salomao, President of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), and exchanged perspectives on advancing judicial cooperation, given the similarities in the judicial systems of the two Strategic Partners – India and Brazil", the Indian Embassy in Brazil posted on X.

On Wednesday, CJI met Federal Supreme Court of Brazil President Justice Luiz Edson Fachin, with both sides discussing deepening bilateral cooperation and institutional engagement. Earlier in the day, Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia welcomed CJI Surya Kant upon arrival in Brasilia for an official visit.

In September, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira in New Delhi and discussed bilateral ties as well as multilateral cooperation between the two nations, including in the United Nations (UN), G20 and International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the current geopolitical situation and the importance of BRICS 2026 in furthering dialogue and diplomacy.

"Pleased to meet FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil as BRICS India 2026 commences today in New Delhi. Discussed our bilateral relations, including enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, defence, energy, agriculture and space. Our multilateral cooperation, including in the UN, G20 and IMO also came up. Exchanged views on the current geopolitical situation and the importance of BRICS 2026 in furthering dialogue and diplomacy," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as