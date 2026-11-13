Yorkshire re-sign Pakistan's Hasan Ali on two-year Blast contract after stellar season

Leeds, Nov 13 (IANS) Yorkshire have re-signed Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali on a two-year T20 Blast contract after the speedster had a stellar first season with the team.

Hasan, who was called in as an injury replacement for Naveen-ul-Haq, picked up 27 wickets in 12 matches as he played a key role in Yorkshire making it to the knockout stages for the first time in four seasons.

He was impactful in both the powerplay and in the death overs, and was the leading-wicket taker of the season in what was his first year with Yorkshire.

The club made it to the quarterfinals and should have reached the semis if not for a heroic chase from Somerset's Craig Overton, who turned the tables with his unbeaten 79 from 30 balls in the 162-run chase after Somerset were 82/8.

Speaking on keeping Hasan for the next two seasons, Yorkshire's general manager, Gavin Hamilton, hoped that the contract would help the club establish strong long-term relations with overseas players.

"Hassan’s impact this year went beyond the pitch. The experience he brought to our white ball squad contributed massively to our development in this format.

"Anthony (McGrath, YCCC Head Coach) and I have consistently said we want to build long-term relationships with overseas players to provide that continuity that we value so highly. Hassan signing for a further two years is an illustration of that. We’re all looking forward to getting Hassan back ahead of the Blast next year," Hamilton said in a release from Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan seamer is also excited for another year with the club after they missed out on going beyond the quarters in 2026. "My time at the Club this year was brilliant, and I really enjoyed playing with the lads. We played some great cricket. Whilst it was disappointing in how our T20 season finished, there’s a lot to build on, and I’m excited to get back to Headingley," Hasan said.

--IANS

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