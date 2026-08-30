Our daughters' dreams soaring to outer space: PM Modi lauds 'Mission ShaktiSAT' initiative

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted women-led innovation in India while also lauding the 'Mission ShaktiSAT' initiative, under which girls from over 100 nations are getting an opportunity to learn space technology and advance in the field of innovation.

Mission ShaktiSAT is a global space initiative connecting 12,000 girls from 108 countries with space technology and STEM education. The mission aims to empower girls in science and technology and teach them the intricacies of space science, from satellite building to space science.

This initiative is bringing together not only Indian students but also students from around the world, where they can collaborate to innovate and bring glory to India in the space sector in the future.

Speaking during the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Today the flight of our daughters' dreams is soaring from the earth to outer space. And you will be proud to know that India is bringing together thousands of daughters who are nurturing such dreams, from across the globe. This initiative is named 'Mission ShaktiSAT'."

Through Mission ShaktiSAT, the Prime Minister said that 12,000 girl students from 108 countries are getting the opportunity to learn satellite technology and to advance in the field of innovation.

PM Modi mentioned that on August 23, which is celebrated as National Space Day, a "wonderful glimpse" of this mission was seen in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

"The second phase of Mission ShaktiSAT was launched at the Gautam Buddha University. On this occasion, around 100 female students from India and various other countries came together. Students selected from India's remote regions are also participating," he said.

"The goal of this entire initiative is truly special: preparations are underway to send a satellite - developed entirely through the participation of female students -- into lunar orbit," the Prime Minister said.

"I am confident that many of these students will carve out a distinct identity for themselves in the fields of science, technology, and innovation in the future," he said.

--IANS

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