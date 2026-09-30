Mammootty lends his voice to sports documentary 'Panthadikkam'

Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mammootty has narrated 'Panthadikkam', a first-of-its-kind sports documentary, which is to be streamed on an OTT platform from October 1 this year.

OTT platform Malayalam Zee5 is set to premiere 'Panthadikkam', its first-ever Malayalam sports documentary which has been narrated by Mammootty. The five-episode cinematic series will explore the sport’s most intense, vibrant and surprising cultural landscape, taking audiences through the history, traditions, rivalries and extraordinary fandom that make football an integral part of life in Kerala.

Speaking about the documentary, Padmabhushan awardee Mammootty said, “Football is more than just a sport in Kerala; it is an emotion that brings people together. From the streets and local grounds to the excitement of watching international matches, the passion for the game is something I have always admired. Panthadikkam explores this unique connection between Kerala and football, bringing alive the stories, celebrations and memories that make it so special. I am happy to be part of this documentary and look forward to audiences experiencing the beautiful game through these stories.”

Across five episodes of approximately 20 minutes each, the series will seek to celebrate Kerala’s deep-rooted relationship with football, tracing the sport’s evolution from early club football and the golden eras of the Santosh Trophy to the modern professional landscape.

It will explore the influence of international football icons and how Brazil and Argentina have become part of the streets and homes of Kerala, while capturing the vibrant celebrations, heated debates and personal journeys of fans.

From towering flex boards and painted autorickshaws to midnight turf screenings, passionate commentary and fans travelling across the world to witness the game live, Panthadikkam will showcase how football has transcended age, profession and geography to become a shared cultural experience across Kerala.

Produced by Dr. Sangeetha Janachandran under Stories Social, Panthadikkam has been directed and scored by Nyx Lopez, with Geetartha AR as the writer. Joe Christo Xavier has served as the cinematographer, while Sajeesh Swaminathan has served as its editor. The creative team has brought together an immersive visual and sonic treatment to capture the many layers of Kerala’s football culture and the passion that surrounds the sport.

Zee 5 Business Head – Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam Lloyd C Xavier said, “While we are already a trusted and loved entertainment destination for audiences across Kerala, our ambition is to continue bringing stories that truly reflect the passions, culture, and identity of the Malayali audience. Football holds a special place in the hearts of people across the state, and with Panthadikkam, we saw an opportunity to celebrate that deep-rooted connection in a meaningful way."

He went on to add, "As our first-ever Malayalam sports documentary, Panthadikkam, narrated by the iconic Padma Bhushan Dr. Mammootty, brings together two of Kerala’s greatest passions, its most beloved actor and its most cherished sport. It is also a matter of immense pride to feature Vysakh S.R, the pioneering captain of India’s first National Amputee Football Team, whose journey is a powerful testament to resilience, determination, and an unbreakable love for football. His story reminds us that true passion knows no barriers, making him a fitting embodiment of the spirit that defines both the sport and the people of Kerala.”

--IANS

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