Asian Games: Lovlina enters women’s 75kg final; Kapil settles for bronze in men’s 90kg

Nishoi, Sep 30 (IANS) Lovlina Borgohain booked her place in the women’s 75kg boxing final at the Asian Games 2026 after edging past Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova in a closely fought semifinal, while Kapil Pokhariya’s campaign ended with a bronze medal following a 1-4 defeat to Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev in the men’s 90kg last-four clash.

Lovlina prevailed 3-2 on a split decision after recovering from a narrow deficit in the opening round. The Indian boxer will now fight for gold against China’s Bao Ziyi.

The semifinal began cautiously, with neither boxer willing to commit heavily. Bogdanova gradually increased her attacking intent while Lovlina remained patient, looking to counter rather than engage in prolonged exchanges. The Kazakh was rewarded by the judges with a 3-2 verdict in the opening round.

Lovlina responded emphatically in the second. She opened with a clean left hook and became more assertive as the round progressed. The exchanges grew more open, with both fighters finding their targets, but Lovlina’s sharper combinations and greater initiative swayed all five judges in her favour.

She took the second round 5-0, putting herself ahead heading into the final three minutes.

Bogdanova came out knowing she needed a strong finish and increased the pressure. A left hook briefly tested Lovlina, who answered with a counter. Rather than being drawn into a frantic exchange, the Indian used her experience to stay defensively disciplined and pick her moments.

The Kazakh pushed hard until the final bell, but Lovlina managed to restrict the number of clean connections and protect her advantage. The judges eventually handed the Indian a 3-2 split decision.

The victory gives Lovlina another opportunity to win the Asian Games title after she had to settle for silver at the previous edition. She also arrives in the final as the reigning Commonwealth Games silver medallist, having won the 75kg silver in Glasgow earlier this year.

Kapil Pokhariya was unable to make the men’s 90kg final after losing 1-4 to reigning world champion Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan.

Kapil made a bright start and found success with combinations during the opening round, but Turabek’s speed, physicality and accuracy gradually shifted the contest in his favour. The Uzbek boxer was awarded the first round unanimously, leaving Kapil with ground to recover.

The Indian continued to look for openings in the second round and landed several punches, but Turabek responded with a strong left hook and controlled much of the exchanges. The judges awarded the round 4-1 to the Uzbek, putting Kapil in a difficult position heading into the final round.

Kapil continued to attack and attempted to force the pace, but Turabek remained the more effective boxer. The Uzbek eventually secured a 4-1 split-decision victory to advance to the final, while Kapil took home the bronze medal.

Turabek entered the semifinal as the reigning world champion and had also won bronze at the previous Asian Games, although that medal came in the 80kg category.

With Kapil’s defeat, India’s boxing action for the day came to an end. The country will have three boxers fighting for gold on October 2, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and Ankush Panghal.

Kapil joins Priya Ghanghas and Narender among the Indian boxers who have secured bronze medals at the 2026 Asian Games.

--IANS

vi/hs