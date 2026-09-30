Anil Kapoor shares glimpses from his prep days for ‘India Ke Top 1 Percent’

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Anil Kapoor has shared a glimpse of the work that went into his preparation for ‘India Ke Top 1 Percent’, saying what audiences see on screen is only “one part of the story.”

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him prepping for the show ahead of its release with the crew at his home. The actor was seen asking questions, improvising, joking and laughing with everyone while preparing for the show.

The video had the text overlay: “Prep days ‘India Ke Top 1 Percent’.”

The caption read: “What you see on screen is only one part of the story. Behind it were hours of preparation, rehearsals, conversations, a few nerves and plenty of good humour.”

Talking about the show, Anil, on August 7, had said that every challenge in the reality show tests observation, logic, presence of mind, and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

The show offers a refreshing take on the quiz genre, where it's not about how much you know, but how you think. Designed for everyone, the format allows people of every age to play along from home, turning every living room into a shared family game night.

“India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show” airs on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

On the acting front, Anil was last seen in Alpha. It is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe and the first female-led film in the universe. Set after the events of War 2, it stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles with Hrithik Roshan in an extended cameo appearance.

The film follows a highly trained assassin raised in isolation as a super-soldier by a rogue commander. When she discovers the dark truth about her family and her stolen childhood, she teams up with her long lost sister to take down her creator and his illicit military program.

--IANS

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