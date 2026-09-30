India, Saudi Arabia discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

Riyadh, Sep 30 (IANS) India and Saudi Arabia held discussions on strengthening parliamentary cooperation and exchanges and also deepening cooperation across various sectors.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul and Saudi Arabia's Shura Council Speaker Abdullah Al Al-Sheikh.

Sharing details regarding the meeting on X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated, "Ambassador Mr. Vipul paid a courtesy call on H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Al-Sheikh, Speaker of the Shura Council, on Sep 29. The strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia came up for discussion with particular emphasis on strengthening parliamentary cooperation and exchanges."

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors, including ties between the Indian Parliament and the Shura Council. The two sides also spoke about issues of mutual interest.

In a post on X, the Shura Council stated, "During the reception, the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India were reviewed, along with ways to strengthen them in various fields; particularly the parliamentary relations between the Shura Council and the Indian Parliament, in a manner that serves common interests, alongside discussions on a number of topics of mutual interest. The reception was attended by a member of the Shura Council, Chairman of the Saudi-Indian Parliamentary Friendship Committee in the Council, Major General Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Harbi."

Earlier, on September 20, Vipul met Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Riyadh, with discussions held on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, energy, technology, education, culture, and people-to-people relations.

“Ambassador Mr. Vipul paid a courtesy call on His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Riyadh, at the Emirate of Riyadh Province, today. They exchanged views on the close and wide-ranging ties between India and Saudi Arabia, with particular emphasis on further strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, energy, technology, education, culture, and people-to-people relations,” the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated on X.

“Amb Vipul also thanked His Royal Highness for the continued support and care extended to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia,” it added.

On September 10, Ambassador Vipul met Saudi Arabia's Assistant Minister of Defence, Khaled bin Hussain Al Biyari.

"Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Mr. Vipul, met H.E. Dr Khaled bin Hussain Al Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh. The two sides discussed India–Saudi Arabia defence cooperation and exchanged views on regional developments, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries", the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia wrote in a post on X.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia from September 5-8.

During his visit, Singh met Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour Hilal Al Mushaiti and discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of environment and climate action.

The minister also met Indian workers at the Al Fanar Company labour camp and hailed their role in strengthening ties between India and Saudi Arabia. He expressed the Indian government's commitment to the welfare of the Indian diaspora abroad, especially workers.

Singh met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy Adel al-Jubeir and reviewed the "excellent" state of bilateral ties. They also discussed cooperation on climate action.

--IANS

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