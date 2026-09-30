Karan Johar announces final season of ‘Koffee With Karan’, recalls late father’s reaction to his talk show dream

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Filmmaker and television host Karan Johar has announced the final season of his much-loved celebrity chat show “Koffee With Karan.”

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video of him announcing the final season of his popular talk show and captioned it as, “I think we need to talk. Over Koffee, of course Hotstar Specials: Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on JioHotstar. In the video, Karan got emotional as he looked back at how the idea of hosting a talk show began with a conversation with his late father, producer Yash Johar, and reflected on the journey from that dream to eight seasons and 161 episodes.

In the video, he said, “So, this is more of an emotional message than an announcement. I think it was June 2004 when I told my dad, ‘I really want to host a talk show. I want to get two celebrities or stars and just have an informal, candid chat with them.’ And he looked at me and said, ‘Karan, you’re going to call your friends, chat with them. You do that every day. Who is going to pay to do that?’

“He passed away that month, actually. On the 26th of June, he passed away. Give me two minutes. I’m good to go. And the very first day I shot for it was August 16, 2004. And I am here now — eight seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later.”

Speaking about the final season, Karan Johar said, “There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience.”

The filmmaker added, “They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup. Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time.”

Alok Jain, Head of Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, said, “Koffee With Karan is the talk show that brought the biggest celebrities into viewers’ living rooms and built a fandom that very few shows have matched. For over two decades, it has given audiences an intimate, irreverent, and often unexpected glimpse into the lives of the people they love watching, becoming a part of a pop culture phenomenon.”

“As Karan raises the coffee mug one last time, we celebrate the extraordinary legacy of a show that has consistently delivered great content and created a lasting connection with audiences. At JioHotstar, we remain committed to bringing audiences the very best in entertainment, and we are delighted to bring this final chapter of Koffee With Karan to them.”

The final season of Koffee With Karan will premiere on 14th October on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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