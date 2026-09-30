Asian Games: India edge China in dramatic comeback to clinch men's compound team gold  

Okazaki, Sep 30 (IANS) Indian trio of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru edged China to clinch gold in the men's compound team event here at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Wednesday.

India completed a hat-trick of compound gold medals after the men's team registered a 238-237 comeback win over China in the final.

Earlier in the day, the women's team of Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat China 238-234 to successfully defend the gold medal, followed by a mixed team gold by Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil, which also secured the LA 2028 Olympics quota place for India.

In the men's team final, China scored a perfect 60 from their first six arrows, while India posted 58, trailing by two points heading into the second end.

Both teams shot perfect 10s with the six arrows in the End-2. Notably, China appeared to have dropped a point when one arrow was initially marked nine, but after an umpire check while the arrows were being pulled, it was upgraded to 10. China, therefore remained perfect with 120, while India trailed 118-120 after two ends.

China finally dropped a point in the third end, while India shot perfect 10s to reduce the deficit to one point after three ends, 178-179.

End 4 saw a dramatic turnaround as China hit eight on the first shot, followed by two 10s, while India shot perfect 10s on the first three shots to take an unassailable one-point lead as China lost despite hitting perfect 10s from the last three arrows.

Notably, India moved up to seventh in the medal tally with 10 gold, 21 silver and 27 bronze.

After the conclusion of team events, compound archers Ganesh Mani Ratnam and Chikitha Taniparthi will now shift their focus to the individual quarterfinals, scheduled for Thursday.

--IANS

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