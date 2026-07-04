Ouahbi urges Morocco to play best football against Canada

Houston, July 4 (IANS) Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi said his team must play their best football to survive against Canada in their World Cup round of 16 match on Saturday. He warned that there is no room for mistakes in the knockout stage.

Morocco's road to the Round of 16 has been challenging, with five-time winners Brazil their first opponents and a hugely creditable 1-1 draw secured. Second place in Group C saw the Atlas Lions paired with three-times finalists the Netherlands in the Round of 32.

"This will be a difficult match, a very difficult match," Ouahbi said. "We are playing in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The team we are facing is a very good team. If we are not at our level, we will return home."

The coach confirmed his squad is in great shape. "Everyone is fine, and the players who will play will be ready one hundred percent," he said.

Ouahbi also spoke about Brahim Diaz, who has faced some criticism recently. "The problem with elite players is that we always expect more from them," he said. "For me, what makes me happy is that he is healthy and works hard defensively. It is true he has not reached his AFCON level, but I don't only judge him by goals or assists."

"I think Brahim has freedom. We are at the World Cup, not the AFCON. They are two completely different tournaments," the coach said. "He has played a lot, he has already provided two decisive assists, and I hope he scores goals in this World Cup."

Morocco earned its place in the round of 16 after edging the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time. The victory sets up a knockout clash against Canada, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

The Atlas Lions are seeking a second consecutive World Cup quarterfinal appearance after making history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco is unbeaten in the four encounters between the two sides. They met in group stage at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and Morocco won 2-1.

"What I like most about Canada is their organisation and their activity," Ouahbi said. "They know exactly what to do with the ball. They show great concentration. They are a very good team."

"Our players love having the ball, but they also know how to run for long periods," he said. "We wanted players with both speed and technical quality, and fortunately we have many players who combine both."

The African side broke new ground at Qatar 2022 by becoming the first nation from their continent to reach the final four. If Morocco wins, it will become the first African team to reach the World Cup last eight more than once.

--IANS

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