Oscar winner Resul Pookutty on Nana Patekar's demise: This loss is colossal for me!

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Disclosing that he was supposed to speak to late actor Nana Patekar on Thursday morning, Oscar winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has now expressed shock and grief at the demise of the acting legend and said that Nana Patekar's demise was a colossal loss for him.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post, Resul Pookutty wrote, "The most heart touching dedication I saw in films and literature-is one of my seniors in his diploma film (had put up a caption) that read: “Sorry father I was a bit late!' When I asked him about the story behind that caption, he said: ‘My father wanted to see me and I got late in the bus. As I was reaching home, he passed away. I wished I was a bit early, my whole life I would live with this thought, whether he saw me as he was closing his eyes!'(sic)."

He went on to add, "I sat numb, hearing that story from my friend.

That numbness shivers through me in the morning as I sink in with the news of Nana’s passing. 'Sorry Nana, I’m a bit late!' I was supposed to speak with you this morning. Now that Krantiveer voice will only haunt me till my time comes. This loss is colossal for me. I will miss making that film with you… I will miss that hug, with full of love, kindness and brotherly….

May you Rest In Eternal Peace. Love you & hugs… See you on the other side. #ripnanapatekar #loveandloss #indiancinema."

Tamil actor Vishal too expressed his condolences to the near and dear ones of the acting legend. Taking to his X timeline, Vishal wrote, "Just heard that one of the best of the best actors of Indian cinema #nanapatekar passed away this morning. We have definitely lost a gem of our industry."

Vishal said he had watched Nana Patekar's movie #Parindha over the last so many years umpteen number of times, just to see his portrayal of the character.

"A man who brought every character alive which was given to him is like a Bible for every aspiring actor to learn the nuances of acting. May your soul rest in peace sir. My deepest condolences. Still can’t believe this news. Sometimes God has his own design. RIP," he wrote.

--IANS

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