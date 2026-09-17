Orry’s sweet birthday wish for PM Modi: He also made yoga cool again

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Social media personality Orry shared his best wishes to PM Modi on the occasion of his 76th birthday. Orry took to his Instagram, on Thursday, and shared a video of himself talking to the camera, as he wished the PM.

In the video, he can be seen dressed in ethnic wear, as he changed his camera angles to lend his monologue.

He said in Hindi, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, warm birthday wishes to you. May God bless you with a long life, and may your life be filled with health, happiness, and fame. May all your resolutions be fulfilled, therefore today I take the oath of national service and to ensure your efforts are successful, I will keep lighting a lamp before the Lord”.

He further mentioned, “The pride of India may always be a source of inspiration for you, with your energy, dedication, and commitment. May God bless you with patience, excellent health, and boundless energy. Warm birthday wishes, Modi ji. You are appreciated and revered”.

He also penned a long note in the caption, touching upon his journey and his political career, and also credited him for making Yoga cool again.

He wrote, “To understand modern India, you need to know the man who has led its government for more than a decade. Born in 1950, just 3 years after India gained independence, into a family of modest means in the small town of Vadnagar, Gujarat, working at his family’s tea stall, he grew up to become Prime Minister of the world’s most populous country and one of its largest economies. That is the story of Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi @narendramodi His journey to the top of Indian politics took decades. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), rose through its organisation and in 2001 became Chief Minister of Gujarat, a position he held for almost 13 years”.

He went on, “Then came 2014. Shri Narendra Modi ji became Prime Minister of India - leading the government of more than a billion people, hundreds of languages and dialects, countless cultures and traditions, and the world’s largest democracy. Following the elections of 2019 and 2024, india returned him the PMO, today serving an uncommon third consecutive term. His political identity has been built around large-scale development, strong central leadership, technological modernisation, infrastructure and a more prominent India on the world stage. His governments launched nationwide programmes including Swachh Bharat, Jan Dhan Yojana, Digital India and Make in India”.

He further mentioned, “The Modi era has seen an extraordinary digital transformation, with UPI changing everyday payments, alongside expanding highways, railways, airports and metros - including but not limited to my favourite, Vande Bharat. He has sought to position India as a country that doesn’t simply participate in the future, but helps build it. His leadership is intensely debated, like any powerful and long-serving democratic leader”.

“But his place in contemporary Indian history is unmistakable. The little boy born in 1950 Vadnagar, working at a tea stall, grew up to become THE PRIME MINISTER of more than a billion people, the man entrusted with leading the Government of one of the biggest, most diverse and extraordinary countries on Earth. Happy 76th Birthday to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. P.S. He also made yoga cool again”, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday with birthday wishes pouring in from several celebrities and public figures. He has served as India's Prime Minister since May 2014. Over the years, his leadership has focused on initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and infrastructure development. His birthday is often marked by public events, welfare activities, and community service initiatives organized by supporters and various organizations.

Several prominent figures from the Indian film industry wished the PM on his birthday, who completed another trip around the sun.

--IANS

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