EAM Jaishankar meets King of Bhutan, values his guidance to deepen ties

Thimphu, Sep 18 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has met with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, in Thimphu during his official visit to the Himalayan nation.

"Honoured to receive an audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, in Thimphu today. Deeply value his guidance to further deepen the unique friendship between India and Bhutan," EAM Jaishankar said on Thursday on social media platform X.

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck lit 'Aashirvaad ka Diya' at the iconic Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu.

The 'Aashirvaad ka Diya' was lit at the iconic Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu in the gracious presence of the Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. We paid tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of committed Janseva, which has impacted countless lives globally. We were joined by Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, D. N. Dhungyel, friends of India from Bhutan and the Indian community in this special moment," EAM Jaishankar said on X.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar handed over 54 'Made in India' electric vehicles to the Himalayan nation during his meeting with PM Tobgay.

EAM Jaishankar also conveyed PM Modi's warm greetings to Tobgay and expressed India's commitment to Bhutan's progress and prosperity.

"Delighted to call on PM Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan in Thimphu today. Conveyed warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Deeply value his sentiments for our unique ties of friendship and cooperation. India stands firmly committed to Bhutan's progress and prosperity," EAM Jaishankar said on X after the meeting.

While handing over 54 'Made in India' electric vehicles to Bhutan, EAM Jaishankar said that India is supporting Bhutan's advancement towards e-mobility and sustainable transport.

"Delighted to hand over 54 ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles to PM Tshering Tobgay. India is supporting Bhutan's advances towards e-mobility and sustainability transport," the EAM added.

--IANS

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