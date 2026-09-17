Bangladesh PM extends warm greetings to PM Modi on 76th birthday, wishes him good health

Dhaka, Sep 17 (IANS) Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.

"Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May your dedicated service to the people of India always be accompanied by good health and high spirit," Rahman said on social media platform X.

PM Modi thanked the Bangladeshi Prime Minister for his warm wishes and noted that he appreciates the kind words.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, for your warm wishes. I deeply appreciate your kind words," he said on X.

Earlier in the day, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, saying that both nations continue to strengthen their "deep bond of friendship" and build together a future of cooperation and prosperity.

"Happy birthday to my friend Narendra Modi, to whom I wish health, energy, and success. Italy and India continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship, building together a future of cooperation and prosperity for our Nations," the Italian PM wrote on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded PM Modi for transforming India into a world power.

Netanyahu also underscored the growing ties between India and Israel, describing it as an "unprecedented partnership" between two great democracies.

"Happy birthday, Narendra! Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Your leadership has transformed India into a world power. Together, we have built an unprecedented partnership between our two great democracies. The friendship between Israel and India has never been stronger, and together we will take it to even greater heights. I wish you many more years of leadership, health and fulfilment," the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel said on X, quoting PM Netanyahu.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar. He has served as the Prime Minister since May 26, 2014, being currently in his third term, making him the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. This year also marks his 25 years in public life.

--IANS

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