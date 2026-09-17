India and Russia discuss deepening military cooperation

Moscow, Sep 17 (IANS) Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth on Thursday visited the Russian Land Forces Headquarters, where the interaction focused on deepening military cooperation and expanding training engagements.

"Strengthening India-Russia Defence Ties. General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, during his ongoing official visit to Russia, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. The COAS also visited the Russian Land Forces Headquarters, where interactions were held on issues of mutual interest, focused on deepening military cooperation, expanding training engagements and strengthening capability development between the two Armies," the Additional Directorate General of India Army said on social media platform X.

General Seth embarked on a three-day official visit to Russia starting from Wednesday, aimed at deepening the longstanding defence partnership and military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the COAS will be visiting the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow and interact with senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Defence, including Vasily Sergeyevich Osmakov, Deputy Minister of Defence, dealing with defence industry and procurement.

The engagements will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on contemporary military developments and avenues for enhancing defence cooperation, the Defence Ministry said.

As part of the visit, General Seth will also travel to the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, where he will visit the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy and interact with its leadership and faculty.

"The visit reflects the importance attached by both countries to sustained military diplomacy and Army-to-Army engagement. The interactions are expected to further deepen military cooperation and reinforce the enduring defence relationship between India and Russia," the Defence Ministry said.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward in resolving ongoing conflicts.

As the two leaders shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers, PM Modi reiterated that India stands ready to assist in peace efforts.

--IANS

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