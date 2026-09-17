Wuhan Open: Rybakina, Sabalenka, Gauff and Swiatek lead star-studded field

Wuhan, Sep 17 (IANS) The Wuhan Open is set for a blockbuster return next month, with the tournament attracting every player currently ranked inside the WTA Rankings Top 10. US Open champion Elena Rybakina, who has also taken over the No. 1 ranking, will headline the WTA 1000 event. The Kazakh will be joined by Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Linda Noskova, Elina Svitolina, Karolina Muchova, Iga Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk.

The strength of the field extends beyond the leading names, with all but one player from the current Top 25 set to compete in Wuhan. Victoria Mboko is the notable absentee as she continues her recovery from a left knee injury sustained earlier this summer.

The tournament, the second WTA 1000 event in a back-to-back stretch on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz calendar, will feature a 56-player singles draw. The main draw comprises 43 direct entrants, eight qualifiers, four wild cards and one special exemption.

Daria Snigur, Yuliia Starodubtseva, Cristina Bucsa and former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova complete the list of direct entrants. Lilli Tagger, Anhelina Kalinina, Mayar Sherif and Tamara Korpatsch are the first four players on the alternate list.

Gauff will arrive as the defending champion after producing a flawless run last year without dropping a set. The American overcame Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals before defeating Pegula in the final. Gauff had reached the semifinals in Wuhan the previous year, where she lost to Sabalenka, and owns an 8-1 career record at the tournament.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, has established herself as one of Wuhan's most successful players. The Belarusian won consecutive titles in 2018 and 2019 before the tournament went on a four-year hiatus. She returned to the event in 2024 and immediately reclaimed the trophy.

The three-time champion has a remarkable 20-1 record in Wuhan, with her only defeat coming against Pegula in last year's semifinals. The upcoming edition will offer another substantial reward, with the champion earning 1,000 PIF WTA Rankings points and a USD 665,000 winner's cheque.

The main draw action is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 12, with the tournament concluding on Sunday, October 18. The draw ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 10.

--IANS

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