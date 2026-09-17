Indian missions abroad launch 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Indian Embassies and Consulates around the world on Thursday launched the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign. Heads of mission administered the Swachhata Pledge to their officials and led cleanliness drives at their premises.

In Baku, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar administered the pledge to Embassy officials.

"Ambassador Abhay Kumar administered the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' pledge to the Embassy officials and planted a sapling as a part of "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam". He led the EOI Baku team in cleaning up the Embassy premises at the launch of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign," the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan said on social media platform X.

In Iceland, the Indian Embassy officials also conducted a cleanliness drive.

"Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 Ambassador R. Ravindra launched the campaign at the Embassy of India, Reykjavik, today, administering the Swachhata Pledge to Embassy officials. As part of the campaign, the Ambassador led the officials in Shramdaan for a cleanliness drive," the Indian Embassy in Iceland said on X.

The Indian Consulate General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, also launched the campaign promoting cleanliness.

"Marking the launch of Swachhata Hi Seva 2026, Consul General Fahad Suri administered the Swachhata Pledge to officials of the Consulate General of India, Jeddah. Under the theme "Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat", the campaign seeks to promote cleanliness, Jan Bhagidari and collective responsibility towards building a Swachh and Viksit Bharat."

Members of the Indian Embassy in Monrovia, Liberia, also took the pledge as the mission launched the campaign in Liberia.

The Consulate General of India in Zanzibar, Tanzania, began the campaign with a pledge ceremony led by Consul General Kumar Praveen in front of officers and staff.

"Under the theme 'Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat', the campaign seeks to promote cleanliness, Jan Bhagidari and collective responsibility towards a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable environment," the Consulate General of India in Zanzibar said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri launched the campaign at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) headquarters in the national capital. It runs from September 17 to October 2 under the theme 'Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat'.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri launched the campaign at MEA Headquarters today, administering the Swachhata Pledge to MEA officials. As part of the campaign, he planted saplings under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and led MEA officials in Shramdaan for a cleanliness drive," the MEA said on X.

--IANS

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