Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup: Amritsar Soormas seek third straight victory against Jalandhar Warriors

Mohali, Sep 9 (IANS) Amritsar Soormas will look to extend their winning streak to three matches when they clash with Jalandhar Warriors in a Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup clash at the I.S. Bindra Stadium here on Thursday. A victory for the Abhishek Sharma-led side will help them strengthen their push for a spot in the semi-finals.

Amritsar enter the contest buoyed by consecutive victories, which has taken their tally to six points from as many matches. Their latest triumph was a commanding 67-run victory over Mohali Kings, powered by an explosive batting display that yielded a tournament-high total of 279/7.

Middle-order batter Naman Dhir, who recently got his India ‘A’ call-up for the 50-over series against Australia ‘A’, delivered the standout performance of the season in that victory by smashing 173 runs off 64 balls, an innings studded with 16 boundaries and 12 sixes.

Dhir’s explosive knock, also the highest individual score of the current campaign, has provided Amritsar with substantial momentum ahead of the upcoming clash. Dhir will feature as a central figure in Amritsar's batting lineup alongside skipper Abhishek, Abhay Choudhary, and Rahul Kumar.

Middle-order batter Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu is also expected to play a key role following his useful contribution of 41 runs off 25 deliveries in the previous match. Reflecting on the team's current form and operational mindset, Jashanpreet spoke about the importance of maintaining focus despite their recent success.

"We are getting the momentum from the last couple of games and everything is going well. We just have to play ball by ball and trust our game," Jashanpreet said ahead of Thursday's match.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Warriors present a formidable challenge through competitive squad featuring dynamic top-order batter Prabhsimran Singh, who will also join India ‘A’ squad for 50-over games against Australia ‘A’ in Puducherry in October, alongside Sukhdeep Bajwa, Harjas Singh Tandon, and Aryan Yadav.

While Amritsar's top-order firepower has dominated recent headlines, they will hope for their potent run-scoring capability to click alongside a disciplined bowling, which in turn can contain Jalandhar's dangerous batting lineup.

--IANS

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