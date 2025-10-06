Orry flaunts a handwritten note by friend Janhvi Kapoor to Farah Khan

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, visited Orry’s house for her much-loved cooking show, "Food with Farah".

During the latest episode, filled with fun banter, jokes, and mouth-watering food, Orry showed his guests various pictures posing with some of the top ladies from the B-town such as Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and even Kylie Jenner.

He further showed Farah a framed handwritten note by his friend Janhvi Kapoor that read, "Dear Orry, thank you for being such a good friend! Love Janhvi Kapoor."

Orry further revealed that although he has posed with Nysa Devgan and Aryan Khan, he does not have a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, as they are the parents of his friends, and he does not take pictures with the parents of his buddies.

While they were there, Orry also gave a tour of his Mumbai home to Farah and Dilip.

Orry confessed, “This is my family house, so the whole building belongs to us." After learning this, Farah teased Dilip, saying, “they are very rich.” Orry admitted that during his childhood, he felt embarrassed by his home. “I never called friends here because the building looks scary from outside. I felt shy. But now I don’t care—I host too many parties here.”

To this, Farah rolled her eyes and said sarcastically, “Somebody please listen to his struggle story!".

Not just that, Orry took to his IG and gave a glimpse of the episode.

The clip featured a comedy skit where Orry, Farah, and Dilip were dressed in bright pink aprons and chef caps with their respective names written on them.

As the 'Main Hoon Na' maker struggled to light up the gas oven, she asked for a lighter, and Orry took out a cigarette lighter instead, leaving Farah disappointed and Dilip laughing in the background.

Posting the hilarious video on social media, Orry penned, “Mera ghar me gusss jane se regret."

--IANS

pm/