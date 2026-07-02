July 02, 2026 8:18 PM हिंदी

Oriental Cup 2026 set to kick off on July 7 at Ambedkar Stadium

Oriental Cup 2026 set to kick off on July 7 at Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi.

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The fourth edition of the Oriental Cup, one of Delhi-NCR's leading inter-school football tournaments, will be held from July 7 to July 16 at the Dr Ambedkar Stadium here, with organisers announcing a record prize pool and a ₹2.5 lakh scholarship programme for 10 student-athletes.

The tournament is expected to feature more than 1,500 participants representing over 45 schools from across Delhi-NCR, with more than 50 matches scheduled in the Boys' Under-17 and Girls' Under-19 categories.

Announcing the tournament, Oriental Cup founder Fareed Bakshi said the event continues to focus on creating opportunities for young footballers while expanding support for grassroots development.

"Every edition of the Oriental Cup is about creating more opportunities for young footballers. This year, we have more than doubled the tournament's prize pool and introduced a ₹2.5 lakh scholarship programme for 10 deserving student-athletes, reinforcing our commitment to recognising and supporting young talent," Bakshi said.

"We are equally encouraged by the remarkable growth in girls' participation, with the number of girls' teams doubling since our inaugural edition and now accounting for nearly 40 per cent of all participating teams. These milestones strengthen our belief that we are moving in the right direction as we work towards building the Oriental Cup into one of India's most respected inter-school football tournaments," he added.

According to the organisers, more than 25 teams will compete in the Boys' Under-17 competition, while over 16 teams will take part in the Girls' Under-19 category, reflecting the tournament's continued growth since its inception in 2023.

The organisers also reiterated their commitment to promoting equal opportunities for girls in school football, with female participation witnessing steady growth over the past four editions.

Since its launch in 2023, the Oriental Cup has engaged more than 55 educational institutions and NGOs, reached over 2,700 young footballers, and hosted more than 80 competitive matches.

--IANS

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