July 09, 2026 6:56 PM हिंदी

India and Russia vow to enhance cooperation in countering terrorism

India and Russia vow to enhance cooperation in countering terrorism

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) India and Russia continue to work on enhancing cooperation and address challenges of violent extremism, radicalisation, and terror financing, discussions on which were held in detail during the 14th meeting of the India-Russia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism (CT).

According to the MEA, the 14th meeting of the India-Russia Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism (CT) took place on July 8 in New Delhi and was co-chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Dmitry Lyubinsky, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia. Representatives of relevant departments and agencies from both sides also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year and the terror incident near Red Fort on November 10, 2025. They called for concerted action against terrorists and terrorist groups, including those listed in the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee and their proxy groups and affiliates.

The two sides also shared their experiences in countering terrorism and agreed to enhance cooperation to address challenges of violent extremism, radicalisation, terror financing and the use of new and emerging technologies and digital financial technologies for terrorist purposes.

They discussed the current and emerging terrorist threats at the global and regional levels. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation in bilateral as well as multilateral platforms, including at the United Nations, BRICS and SCO.

The two sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in Russia on a mutually convenient date.

The 13th meeting of the India-Russia JWG on counter terrorism was held in November 2024 in Moscow. It was co-chaired by Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), and Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’ starring Jeet explores history of Bengal’s revolutionary past

‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’ starring Jeet explores history of Bengal’s revolutionary past

Gujarat will become the country's best destination for data centres, says CM Patel

Gujarat will become country's best destination for data centres, says CM Patel

I just look at maybe it's late, but not too late, says Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of historic Test at Lord’s in London. Photo credit: IANS

I just look at maybe it's late, but not too late, says Harmanpreet ahead of historic Test at Lord’s

Albanese raised concerns over China's Pacific ballistic missile test in meeting with PM Modi

Albanese raised concerns over China's Pacific ballistic missile test in meeting with PM Modi

'We're here because we can compete with France,' says Morocco head coach Brahim Diaz ahead of their quarterfinal clash to be played at Foxborough. Photo credit: FIFA

FIFA WC: 'We're here because we can compete with France,' says Morocco's Diaz ahead of QF clash

India reiterates continued commitment to support welfare and development of Afghan people

India reiterates continued commitment to support welfare and development of Afghan people

'Ram Temple Trust did not outsource employee since donation theft row'

'Ram Temple Trust did not outsource employee since donation theft row'

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports asks NSFs to publish LA 2028 Olympic qualification, athlete selection roadmap by July 15

Sports Ministry asks NSFs to publish LA 2028 qualification, athlete selection roadmap by July 15

India and Russia vow to enhance cooperation in countering terrorism

India and Russia vow to enhance cooperation in countering terrorism

PIL in Punjab & Haryana HC seeks restoration of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Satluj’

PIL in Punjab & Haryana HC seeks restoration of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj'