India and Russia vow to enhance cooperation in countering terrorism

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) India and Russia continue to work on enhancing cooperation and address challenges of violent extremism, radicalisation, and terror financing, discussions on which were held in detail during the 14th meeting of the India-Russia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism (CT).

According to the MEA, the 14th meeting of the India-Russia Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism (CT) took place on July 8 in New Delhi and was co-chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Dmitry Lyubinsky, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia. Representatives of relevant departments and agencies from both sides also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year and the terror incident near Red Fort on November 10, 2025. They called for concerted action against terrorists and terrorist groups, including those listed in the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee and their proxy groups and affiliates.

The two sides also shared their experiences in countering terrorism and agreed to enhance cooperation to address challenges of violent extremism, radicalisation, terror financing and the use of new and emerging technologies and digital financial technologies for terrorist purposes.

They discussed the current and emerging terrorist threats at the global and regional levels. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation in bilateral as well as multilateral platforms, including at the United Nations, BRICS and SCO.

The two sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in Russia on a mutually convenient date.

The 13th meeting of the India-Russia JWG on counter terrorism was held in November 2024 in Moscow. It was co-chaired by Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), and Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

–IANS

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